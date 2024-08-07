Kuwait Police Arrest Six People For Trading In Residency Permits

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Interior arrested six people accused of selling residency permits issued for fake companies.

In a press statement Wednesday, the ministry said that the criminal group sells residency permits for foreigner workers in exchange for sums of money.

The personnel were able to arrest all those involved in this matter or provided any facilities to them, whether their national sponsors or others, indicating that all necessary measures were taken against them, it added.

The move was taken upon directives of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of Defense Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, in line with the ministry's efforts to arrest residency traders, it pointed out, affirming keenness on decisively combating law violators. (end)

