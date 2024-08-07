Egyptian FM Discusses Latest Gaza-War Development With Iraqi, Moroccan Counterparts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Egyptian of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty discussed with Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussain and Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, in two separate phone calls, the latest developments of the ongoing war against Gaza.

In a statement on Wednesday, the official spokesman of Egyptian Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ahmad Abu Zaid said that Abdelatty discussed Egypt's efforts in dealing with the war in Gaza with Iraqi counterpart, stressing the necessity to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible.

He reviewed the efforts made by Egypt to increase calls with all the concerned parties to contain the escalation in the region, while affirming Egypt's strong support to the safety and stability of Iraq.

For his part, the Iraqi Minister stressed the need to strengthen the bilateral relations.

He hailed the key role Egypt plays to end the war on Gaza and delivers the humanitarian aid, as well as to contain the ongoing escalation.

In a similar context, Abdelatty discussed the latest updates in Gaza and Egypt's endeavors in reaching a ceasefire and working on increasing humanitarian aid, in addition to reducing tension aiming to stop the continuing escalation.

He commended Morocco's support for the Palestinian cause and all its efforts towards it, in addition to discussing views on both African and Arab issues, while also discussing the latest developments in Libya and issues of common interest.

On his part, Bourita commended the strong bilateral relations, calling for boosting bilateral cooperation in all fields, while commending Egypt's key role in the region, especially its efforts to put a stop to the war on Gaza. (end)

