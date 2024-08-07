(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kalei's Kitchenette Unveils Fundraising T-Shirt One Year After Lahaina Fire to Support Survivors

Support Lahaina fire survivors with Kalei's Kitchenette's t-shirt, marking 1 year since the fire. Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui. Buy online.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kalei's Kitchenette , a Hawaiian-inspired eatery in San Diego, has launched a special fundraising campaign featuring a unique t-shirt design to support the survivors of the Lahaina fire. This initiative marks the first anniversary of the fire on August 8, 2023, a day of reflection rather than celebration, to raise awareness of the ongoing needs of the locals. This cause is deeply personal for Chef Andy, whose family home, where his parents and siblings resided, was destroyed in the fire. A portion of the proceeds from each sale benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui , an organization dedicated to empowering local youth.

The t-shirt features a yin-yang pattern, symbolizing balance and harmony. Maps of California and Maui highlight San Diego and Lahaina, with dot markers showing personal connections. Designed by San Diego graphic designer Neeko David, it beautifully captures the essence of this initiative and the spirit of Aloha.

“For Chef Andy, this t-shirt represents his journey from Lahaina to San Diego, but it's also a reflection of the deep connections many of us have with Hawaii,” said Khara Mangiduyos, owner of Kalei's Kitchenette.“This initiative is about celebrating those connections and coming together to support a cause that impacts so many lives.”

Wearing this shirt is more than a fashion statement; it's a show of solidarity with the Lahaina community and a celebration of the Aloha spirit.

Boys and Girls Club of Maui: Our Main Beneficiary

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui take a comprehensive approach to help kids succeed through caring mentors, safe spaces, and innovative programs designed to empower youth to excel in school and lead healthy, productive lives. They promote social and emotional development through evidence-based activities, helping youth cope with adversities such as housing and food insecurities, peer pressure, and lack of supervision. Your support through our t-shirt campaign, which runs until September 8, 2024, directly benefits these programs, helping Maui's youth navigate their challenges and build better futures.

Our Efforts in 2023

Following the fire, we launched a donation campaign, partnered with Global Art San Diego for a fundraising event, and collaborated with the San Diego Loves Maui initiative for a holiday toy drive, all of which highlighted the community's overwhelming support despite logistical challenges.

In recognition of our efforts, the Mayor of San Diego proclaimed June 22, 2024, as "Kalei's Kitchenette Day," honoring our unwavering commitment to community engagement and support.

Kalei's Kitchenette invites everyone to support this cause by purchasing a t-shirt. Available online at or in-store at 9926-F Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92129. Our store hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm.

About Kalei's Kitchenette:

Kalei's Kitchenette is dedicated to bringing the flavors and warmth of Lahaina to San Diego. Specializing in Hawaiian food, we are committed to serving delicious dishes and fostering community support. We strive to share the Aloha spirit through our culinary offerings and charitable initiatives.

