Franpos Secures A $20 Million Of Committed And Uncommitted Funds From Netevia Financial

"With the support of Netevia Financial, LLC, Franpos is excited to embark on this transformative journey," said Subodh Gupta, CEO and Founder of Franpos. "Our goal is to connect every stakeholder in the pet industry, from manufacturers to pet owners, providing a seamless experience that enhances every aspect of their interactions."



Franpos remains committed to strengthening its core offerings, particularly its Cloud POS and eCommerce solutions. The new capital will also facilitate the introduction of innovative features, including:



.Franpos Pet Insurance: Offering comprehensive pet insurance plans tailored to the needs of pet owners.

.SpotMeCash: Enabling instant pay for employees, improving recruitment and retention in the gig economy.

.AI-Based Inventory Management System: Utilizing advanced AI algorithms to optimize inventory management, ensuring stock levels meet demand accurately and efficiently.

.Pet Boarding and Daycare: Providing streamlined solutions for pet boarding and daycare management.

.Mobile Grooming: Expanding services to include convenient mobile grooming options for pet owners.



These additions will not only enhance the value proposition for existing Franpos customers but also attract new users seeking a robust, integrated solution for their pet-related business needs. Franpos and Netevia have executed a multi-year continuation of our strategic processing agreement.“We are thrilled to partner with Franpos, this funding marks a pivotal moment for Franpos as they embark on the next phase of their growth journey. Supplying Franpos with the working capital and strategic collaborative managerial input is exactly the type of partnership that we seek out” said William Healy, CEO of Netevia Financial, LLC.



"The capital from Netevia Financial underscores their confidence in our vision and strategy," added CEO and Founder, Subodh Gupta. "We are poised to revolutionize the pet industry with our connected platform, and this financial support is a testament to our potential to achieve that goal."



About Franpos

Franpos is a leading software provider in the pet industry, offering a comprehensive pet operating system for franchise, corporate, and independent pet retailers. With a focus on Cloud POS, eCommerce, and AI-driven solutions, Franpos is dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and profitability of pet-related businesses. For more information about Franpos and its innovative solutions, please visit



About Netevia Financial, LLC

Netevia Financial is a private financial entity that provides capital (in the form of debt and/or equity), consulting, and executive management oversight to ISOs and ISV companies poised for significant growth. It is a financial provider and partner of Netevia Banking Services and fast-growing processor Netevia.

