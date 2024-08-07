Spaceport And Com2us Platform Join Forces To Unify IP Licensing For Roblox, Fortnite, And Beyond

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaceport, the leading innovator in unlocking the power of intellectual Property (IP) and user-generated content (UGC), today announced a new strategic partnership with Com2uS Platform, a specialized IT content company within the Com2uS group, a global leader in the gaming industry. This partnership aims to expand the reach and engagement of UGC on major gaming platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite.

Com2uS will use Spaceport and its IP platform for the exclusive representation of a variety of its industry-leading IP, aimed at securing licensing deals for the development of third-party content within Roblox and Fortnite globally. This partnership streamlines the licensing process for creators and developers seeking to integrate Com2uS group's beloved franchises into the booming world of UGC.

Spaceport recently announced its partnership with Toei Animation , the global studio behind One Piece and Dragon Ball, for its latest feature film, HYPERGALACTIC

into Roblox and Fortnite. Both of these collaborations are set to redefine branded content and fan engagement by introducing some of the best IP in the world into the most popular content platforms for gamers of all ages.

"Partnering with Spaceport aligns perfectly with our vision of expanding our reach and fostering creativity within the UGC space," said Sogwon Choi, CEO of Com2uS Platform. "Our collaboration will not only enhance the UGC landscape on prominent platforms like Roblox and Fortnite but also provide creators with unparalleled opportunities to showcase their talents and leverage new revenue streams."

With this partnership, Com2uS Platform gains access to Spaceport's scalable "Internet of IP" licensing platform and deep relationship with developers. Spaceport facilitates IP licensing, provenance, royalty payments and efficient deal negotiation and management. Brands and developers benefit from a streamlined process for acquiring licenses to integrate Com2uS group's popular franchises within real-world applications that are built on the biggest UGC platforms representing more than 500 million monthly active users.

Additionally, Spaceport's team offers expansive backgrounds across IP licensing, gaming, and blockchain. Co-founders Le Zhang and Lida Tang bring extensive experience from the gaming and licensing industry, having previously helped build and launch billion-dollar gaming franchises like BioShock and Saints Row. Their successful exits from previous VC-backed startups further solidify their expertise in building and scaling innovative tech companies.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Com2uS group, a true pioneer in the gaming industry," said Le Zhang, CEO of Spaceport. "This strategic partnership unlocks exciting opportunities for brands and creators to leverage Com2uS group's iconic IP within the ever-expanding UGC landscape. By simplifying and streamlining the licensing process, we empower creators to bring these beloved characters and stories to life in new and innovative ways, while opening new revenue streams."

About Com2uS Platform

Com2uS Platform is an IT company leading the paradigm of the future content industry, a subsidiary of Com2uS Holdings. It has established and is servicing advanced infrastructures targeted at the global market, including Hive-which integrates Com2uS Group's gaming service expertise-and the NFT marketplace X-PLANET-Leveraging the IP and business know-how of the Com2uS Group.

Headquartered in South Korea, Com2uS Group operates internationally with offices in the United States, Germany, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, China, Thailand and Vietnam. Com2uS Group is taking a new leap as a global comprehensive content and platform company to lead the global digital paradigm.



About Spaceport

Spaceport is building the Internet of IP (Intellectual Property) by seamlessly connecting brands and agencies with the world's largest network of creators and developers. The company's mission is to democratize access to the world's best IPs, empowering owners to unlock new revenue streams and enhance fan engagement. As the leading solution for millions of creators on top platforms like Roblox, Fortnite and Threadless, Spaceport is shaping a future where all IP, both online and offline, is efficiently managed and monetized through their innovative Web3-based infrastructure. Founded in 2022 and headquartered next to MIT in Cambridge, MA, Spaceport is pioneering the future of IP. Learn more at

SOURCE Spaceport