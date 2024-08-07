Human Insulin Market To Reach $24.0 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 3.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increase in prevalence of diabetes, rise in awareness and screening programs for diabetes, and rise in activities are the major factors which drive the global growth. Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Human Insulin Market by Product Type (Pens, Syringes and Others), Indication (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes), Type of Insulin (Rapid-acting Insulin, Short-acting Insulin, Intermediate-acting Insulin, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the human insulin market was valued at $17.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $24.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2033. Request Sample of the Report on Human Insulin Market Forecast 2033 - Prime determinants of growth Increasing prevalence of diabetes, rise in awareness and screening programs for diabetes, and rise in R&D activities are the major factors that drive the growth of the human insulin market growth. However, side effects associated with insulin therapy restricts the market growth. Moreover, innovations in insulin delivery systems, such as insulin pumps, and smart pens offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global human insulin market. Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $17.1 billion Market Size in 2033 $24.0 billion CAGR 3.4% No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments Covered Product Type, Indication, Type of Insulin, Distribution channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in prevalence of diabetes Rise in awareness and screening programs for diabetes Growth in R&D activities Opportunity Rise in technological advancements Restraint Side effects associated with insulin therapy

Segment Highlights

P ens segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By product type, pens segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that insulin pens offer superior convenience and ease of use compared to traditional vial-and-syringe methods which drives the segment growth. Their design allows for more accurate dosing, which is particularly beneficial for patients requiring precise insulin management. In addition, technological advancements led to the development of smart insulin pens, which can track dosing history, provide reminders, and sync with mobile applications, thereby enhancing diabetes management and segment growth.

The type-1 diabetes segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By indication, type-1 diabetes segment dominated the market share in 2023. Type-1 diabetes necessitates lifelong insulin therapy since the body ceases to produce insulin naturally, making insulin a critical and non-negotiable treatment for these patients. This creates a consistent and ongoing demand for insulin products. In addition, advancements in insulin delivery technologies, such as continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and insulin pumps, are particularly beneficial for type-1 diabetes management, enhancing treatment adherence and improving quality of life thereby driving the segment growth.

The rapid acting insulin segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type of insulin, rapid acting insulin segment dominated the market share in 2023. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, particularly type 1 diabetes, necessitates immediate and efficient glycemic control, which rapid-acting insulins are designed to provide thereby propelling the segment growth. These insulins offer the advantage of quick onset of action, typically within 15 minutes, making them highly effective for managing postprandial blood sugar spikes. Additionally, advancements in insulin formulations have led to the development of ultra-rapid-acting insulins that further enhance convenience and adherence for patients by allowing for more flexible dosing around meal times which further supports the segment growth.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By end user, drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the market share in 2023. Retail pharmacies often offer personalized services, such as patient counseling and education on proper insulin use, which enhances patient compliance and outcomes. These pharmacies also tend to have established relationships with local communities, fostering trust and loyalty among customers. In addition, the ability to purchase insulin without extensive wait times or the need for appointments, as required in some healthcare settings, further drives the preference for retail pharmacies.

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

North America is poised to maintain its leadership status in the human insulin market during the forecast period owing to rise in prevalence of diabetes, advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant healthcare expenditure, facilitating widespread access to diabetes management resources and innovative insulin delivery technologies. The presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and ongoing research and development activities further bolster the market, ensuring a continuous pipeline of advanced insulin formulations and delivery systems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in the prevalence of diabetes, advancements in biotechnology, and the introduction of cost-effective biosimilar insulins.

Key Players

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer

Biocon

Wockhardt





MannKind Corporation

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Medtronic

Lupin

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global human insulin market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, collaboration, partnership, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Human Insulin Market Worldwide

In March 2024, MannKind Corporation announced initial meal challenge data from INHALE-3 that was presented by Dr. Irl B. Hirsch at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) in Florence on March 8th. INHALE-3 is a Phase 4 U.S. clinical trial evaluating inhaled insulin (plus basal) vs. standard of care.

In September 2023, Novo Nordisk announced a new partnership to establish human insulin production in South Africa as part of an expanded commitment to provide life-saving treatment to people living with diabetes across the African continent.

In January 2022, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Viatris company, recalled one batch of its non-interchangeable Semglee (insulin glargine injection) , 100 units/ml (U-100) , 3mL prefilled pens, which are packaged in a labelled carton of five (5) pens. The product was recalled due to the potential for the label to be missing on some prefilled pens within a labelled carton for this particular batch.

