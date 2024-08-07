Trade Technologies Welcomes Joicy Chakola As Global Head Of Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experienced Trade Finance Sales Professional and Entrepreneur Joins Trade Technologies

- Joicy ChakolaAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trade Technologies , the global leader for trade finance automation, connectivity and transaction management services, today announced the addition of Joicy Chakola to its Senior Leadership Team as the Global Head of Sales. In her new role, Joicy will lead the company's global sales team and strategy to drive growth and innovation across all markets.Over her 24-year career in trade finance sales , Joicy has consistently delivered exceptional results. In addition to holding senior leadership positions at Standard Chartered Bank and HDFC Bank, Joicy was a founding partner in a successful working capital solution startup in India. In recent years, she has expanded her impact by consulting for various startups and mid-sized Fintech and Technology Solution companies."We are thrilled to welcome Joicy to our leadership team," said Kirk Lundburg, CEO of Trade Technologies. "Her drive, passion, and experience are exactly what we need to extend our global growth."Joicy expressed her enthusiasm about joining Trade Technologies, stating, "I look forward to contributing to the company's success by driving progress and fostering strategic partnerships to help our clients achieve their business goals."About Trade TechnologiesTrade Technologies is the leading provider of trade finance automation, connectivity, and transaction management services. Established in 1999, the company has processed over USD 160 billion in successful trade transactions for more than 1,500 exporters. Trade Technologies' innovative solutions, including TradeSharpTM and TradeBridge API , automate and digitize the creation, management, and delivery of data and documents between corporates and banks. With a global presence in 16 offices across Asia, EMEA, and North America, the company offers a blend of technology and expert services that optimize transaction processing, enhance cash flow, and provide end-to-end visibility. Clients benefit from faster, more reliable payments and reduced costs.Contact Press & Media:Anija ObmannTrade Technologies, Inc.Contact Sales:

Joicy Chakola - Global Head of Sales

Trade Technologies Inc.,

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn