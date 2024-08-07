Winbond has unveiled its latest 1Gb QspiNAND for Wearable and Low-Power IoT Devices.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winbond Corporation, a leading global supplier of solutions, has unveiled the W25N01KW , a 1Gb 1.8V QspiNAND flash.

This new NAND solution is designed to meet the increasing demands of wearable and battery-operated IoT devices with low standby power, small-form-factor package, and continuous read for fast boot and instant-on support.

The W25N01KW

flash memory stands out for its high-speed read capabilities, achieving speeds up to 52MB/sec in both Continuous Read and Sequential Read modes. The fast boot and instant-on support enhance energy efficiency and extend the devices' operational lifespan. It also offers an advanced deep power-down mode that reduces power consumption to as low as 1μA. The W25N01KW

comes in a small form factor and is available in compact WSON8 (8mm x 6mm) and WSON8 (6mm x 5mm) packages. These exceptional features ensure ultra-fast code/data access, longer battery life, and compact design, contributing to an optimized user experience across various applications.

"The W25N01KW

reflects our commitment to excellence, integrating innovative design elements to transform the landscape of wearable and low-power IoT devices, enabling manufacturers to deliver cutting-edge solutions to consumers," said

Winbond. It is the perfect choice for energy-efficient devices that require high performance in a compact design. In addition to wearable and low-power IoT applications, it's also well-suited for use in smart cameras such as IP cameras, surveillance systems, smart doorbells, and battery-powered Wi-Fi cameras.

For more information about the W25N01KW

and other Winbond products, please visit .

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by expert capabilities in product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

Winbond is a registered trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other trademarks and copyrights mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Spokesperson

Chih-Chung Chou

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +886-3-567-8168/+886-987-365-682

SOURCE Winbond Electronics Corporation