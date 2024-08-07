China becomes global leader in green, low-carbon patent applications

(MENAFN) China's commitment to sustainable development has been underscored by significant advancements in patent filings, according to a recent report from the China National Intellectual Property Administration. In 2023, China emerged as the global leader in published green and low-carbon patent applications, marking a notable 20 percent year-on-year increase. This growth exceeded the global average by 7.1 percentage points, demonstrating China's robust focus on technologies that promote environmental sustainability.



The report categorizes green and low-carbon patents as those that advance technologies crucial for green development across five key domains: carbon reduction of fossil energy, energy efficiency, energy recycling and utilization, clean energy, energy storage, and greenhouse gas capture, utilization, and storage. China excelled particularly in energy storage technologies, with a remarkable 37,000 patent applications in 2023, comprising 48 percent of the global total.



In the realm of clean energy, China also led globally, with the highest number of invention patent applications for solar energy (8,000) and hydrogen energy (5,000). Additionally, China's utilization of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), an international system for patent protection, saw over 5,000 applications in 2023, securing its position as the top global filer for the third consecutive year.



These achievements underscore China's pivotal role in advancing green technologies and its dedication to global environmental initiatives. Since 2019, China has maintained its position as the world's leading filer of patent applications across all sectors, as recognized by the World Intellectual Property Organization. The country's strategic emphasis on innovation in sustainable technologies not only supports its domestic environmental goals but also positions China as a significant contributor to global efforts towards a more sustainable future.

