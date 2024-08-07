SASE Growth Diverging: SSE To Outpace SD-WAN Revenue Nearly Two To One According To Dell'oro Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Securing Cloud- and Mobile-First Enterprises to Drive SSE to $10 Billion by 2028

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published forecast report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market is projected to reach nearly $16 B by 2028, representing a 13 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Security Service Edge (SSE) revenue is expected to maintain a robust double-digit CAGR and outpace SD-WAN's single-digit CAGR over the next five years (2023–2028).



"The divergence in growth between SSE and SD-WAN highlights a shift in enterprise priorities," said Mauricio Sanchez, Senior Director of Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "As enterprises become increasingly cloud- and mobile-first, the demand for integrated security solutions is driving the rapid adoption of SSE. Despite an expected slowdown in SD-WAN growth, the overall SASE market remains strong and poised for continued expansion," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year July 2024 Forecast Report:



SSE Market Resilience: Despite macroeconomic challenges that have lengthened sales cycles that are expected to slow growth in 2024, the SSE market is anticipated to accelerate in 2025 due to improved purchasing sentiment.

SD-WAN Market Adjustments: Near-term growth is being impacted by post-pandemic spending digestion and macroeconomic concerns, while long-term growth is expected to be influenced by the market's maturing state and slower transitions from access routers to SD-WAN solutions.

Single-Vendor SASE Dominance: Single-vendor SASE solutions are expected to represent over 85 percent of the market by 2028, driven by enterprises' preference for integrated, one-stop solutions that simplify deployment and management.

Unified SASE Growth: Unified SASE solutions, a segment of single-vendor SASE, are forecasted to grow at a remarkable 19 percent revenue CAGR. This growth is driven by smaller enterprises seeking tightly integrated networking and security solutions that offer greater simplicity. Decline in Access Router Revenue: Revenue from access routers is expected to drop below $1 B by 2028, a double-digit CAGR decline due to the transition towards SD-WAN solutions.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year Forecast Report

offers a complete industry overview with tables covering SASE by technology (SSE versus SD-WAN) and implementation (unified versus disaggregated) as far back as 2019. SSE has further segmented across SWG, CASB, ZTNA, and FWaaS technologies. In addition, the report provides historical data as far back as 1995, covering revenue, port/unit shipment, and average selling prices for access routers. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected] .

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit

.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group