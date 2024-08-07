Media reports Houthis preparing to act against Israel

(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group has pledged to take action against Israel, heightening regional tensions following the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. According to a report by Newsweek, the Houthis' vow of retaliation comes amid a broader climate of hostility involving Iran and its allies, who are seeking retribution for recent and political developments.



The escalation began last week with the killing of Haniyeh, a significant figure in the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in the Iranian capital. The assassination has been attributed to heightened tensions between Israel and its adversaries, though Israel has not confirmed or denied its involvement. This incident followed a series of aggressive moves by Israel, including an airstrike that killed senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and an attack on Yemen's Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah, which resulted in numerous casualties.



In response to these events, the Houthis, who control a substantial portion of Yemen and have been engaged in ongoing conflicts in the region, have signaled their readiness to participate in a "multipronged" offensive against Israel. Nasreddin Amer, deputy information secretary of the Houthis, indicated that while the group might not be publicly vocal about their plans, significant actions are anticipated. He emphasized that the Houthis prefer to act decisively rather than make public statements.



The Houthis have already been involved in attacks on Israeli-linked commercial shipping in the Red Sea since October of the previous year. These actions were in response to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, highlighting the group's role in the regional conflict and their commitment to supporting Palestinian causes. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree reinforced this stance, stating that their military operations will persist until Israeli aggression ceases and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.



The mounting tensions and threats of retaliation underscore the fragile security situation in the Middle East, with multiple factions involved in a complex and volatile conflict landscape.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108526963