Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades reiterates their commitment to ongoing resistance in occupied West Bank

(MENAFN) The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, have reiterated their commitment to ongoing resistance in the occupied West Bank, characterizing the current situation as one of "unending and prolonged resistance." In a statement issued late Tuesday night, the Brigades highlighted the persistent anger and resolve of Palestinian youth throughout the West Bank, including its cities, villages, and refugee camps. They framed this collective discontent as a significant threat to what they term the "treacherous occupier," invoking divine backing for their struggle.



The statement, part of the so-called "Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa," includes a reference to a Quranic verse that underscores the martyrdom of believers fighting for their faith. The term "Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa" is used by the Brigades to describe their current military engagements.



The statement also pays tribute to two recent martyrs:



1. **Ameed Yassin Ghannam** from Aqaba, who was killed while surrounded by fellow fighters in the town of Aqba, located northwest of Tubas.

2. **Saif Ali Abu Obaid** from Jenin, who was killed following an Israeli military assault while resisting an incursion into Jenin.



The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades emphasized that the West Bank is experiencing a persistent phase of resistance. They maintain that the anger of Palestinian youth will continue to challenge Israeli forces, reflecting their enduring commitment to their cause despite the ongoing conflict. This statement underscores the Brigades' resolve and the deep-seated nature of the struggle they are engaged in.

