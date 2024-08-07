Undersecretary Of DENR, Mark Brady, Joins Advisory Board Of Argent LNG

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Undersecretary of DENR, Mark Brady

The Greater Lafourche Port

METAIRIE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Argent is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Brady , the former Undersecretary (CFO/COO) of the Louisiana Department of and Natural Resources, to its Advisory Board. With an extensive career in natural resource management, environmental stewardship and international trade, Mr. Brady brings substantial expertise and leadership to Argent LNG as the company advances its ambitious LNG export project in Louisiana.In his capacity as the Undersecretary (the number two position at DENR), Mr. Brady was instrumental in the development and implementation of the State's energy initiatives. He was involved in several key areas, including regulatory oversight, resource conservation, and the development of renewable energy strategies. His leadership has been crucial in implementing policies that ensure the responsible use of natural resources while promoting innovation and sustainability.Under former Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards, Brady oversaw the integration of renewable energy and carbon reduction technologies which has contributed to the sustainable management of Louisiana's rich natural resources, balancing economic growth with environmental protection."We are thrilled to welcome Mark Brady to our Advisory Board," said Jonathan Bass, Chairman of Argent LNG. "Mark's extensive experience in natural resource management and his deep understanding of environmental regulations will be invaluable as we move forward with our LNG export project. His insights and guidance will help us achieve our goal of creating a state-of-the-art facility that meets the highest standards of efficiency, safety, and environmental stewardship."Mark Brady expressed his enthusiasm for joining Argent LNG's Advisory Board, stating, "I am honored to join Argent LNG and contribute to a project that represents the future of clean energy. The company's commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns with my own values and professional experience. I look forward to working with the team to advance our shared vision for a more sustainable and energy-secure future for the United States and tremendous export opportunities."Mr. Brady served under former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal as the Deputy Commissioner of Administration where he was one of the Administration's points for addressing the BP Oil Spill. He also served in the George W. Bush Administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Services at the US Department of Commerce -- International Trade Administration -- and has represented the United States Government in bilateral negotiations with China and Mexico.Argent LNG is currently seeking approval from the United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to begin the environmental pre-filing review for its mid-sized onshore LNG export project in Louisiana. The project includes the construction of up to 14 LNG trains with a combined capacity of 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) on a 144-acre leased site in Port Fourchon. The facility is expected to contribute significantly to the local and national economy, create numerous jobs, and promote advancements in clean energy technology.As Argent LNG moves forward with its plans, the company remains committed to delivering a state-of-the-art LNG export facility that meets stringent environmental standards and addresses the growing global demand for clean energy. The addition of Mark Brady to the Advisory Board underscores Argent LNG's dedication to leveraging top-tier expertise in its pursuit of these goals.About Argent LNG: Argent LNG is a forward-thinking company dedicated to providing sustainable and innovative liquefied natural gas solutions. Committed to environmental stewardship and excellence, Argent LNG aims to lead the industry in developing efficient and eco-friendly LNG infrastructure and services. For more information visit:

Jonathan Bass

Argent LNG, LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn