Rajveer, Shambhavi & Aayushi Reflect On Their Journeys As '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' Marks 50 Episodes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) The lead actors of the supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak', Rajveer Singh, Shambhavi Singh, and Aayushi Bhave have reflected on their journeys, as the show recently marked its first milestone of 50 episodes.

Speaking about the same, Rajveer, who essays the role of cop Abhimanyu, commented: "I can hardly believe we've reached our very first milestone of 50 episodes. It feels like just yesterday that I began this journey, taking on the challenge of my first role as a officer. The nervousness I felt was immense, as this role is very close and personal to me."

"I've given my all, and I owe a huge thank you to my co-stars and the entire team of '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak'. This is a celebration for all of us, and I can't wait to see what more we can achieve together. I also want to express my gratitude to our wonderful audience for bringing us to this day. Here's to more accomplishments ahead," added Rajveer.

Shambhavi, who plays the role of Preeti expressed her excitement as this is her television debut, and reaching the milestone of 50 episodes feels like nothing less than a blessing for the diva.

She said: "Looking back to the first day of shooting, it's incredible how quickly time has flown. Celebrating our first 50 episodes feels like a dream. My character Preeti and the show have taught me so much as an actor."

"It's been an emotional journey for me, and I want to thank everyone who worked hard to make this day possible -- from the set's crew to my co-stars. I hope our audience continues to shower us with love in the coming days so we can extend our celebrations for more upcoming episodes," added Shambhavi.

Known for her role as Bindu in the show, Aayushi was thrilled to reach this milestone.

"I've truly enjoyed playing Bindu, and getting the chance to work with Rajveer again is like the cherry on top, for which I am incredibly thankful. Celebrating 50 episodes brings me so much joy, and I love talking about this amazing achievement. We've had a fantastic time together on set; it's been an emotional roller coaster for us," she said.

Aayushi concluded: "I want to thank the entire set crew and my co-stars for reaching this milestone together, as well as our lovely audience for supporting us. I can't wait for even more milestones in the future."

'10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' airs on Star Bharat.