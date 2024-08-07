Junior Nationals: J&K Enters 2Nd Round After 6-2 Win Over Tripura

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K Junior Team created history on Tuesday after entering the quarterfinals of the Junior National Football Championship for Dr B.C Roy Trophy 2024-25.

The J&K team defeated Tripura 6-2 at Nurul Amin Ground 2 in in Nagaon, Assam, to reach the competition's second-round stage for the first time in 48 years. The last time J&K achieved the feat was in 1976.

Sahil Hussain Bhat opened the scoring for J&K in the 18th minute, before Tripura equalised in the 44th minute through Amarjit Debbarma. The two teams entered the second half of the game 1-1.

Zeeshan Anwar Lone

put J&K ahead in the 52nd minute, before Mir Mujhtuba Hussain made it 3-1 in the 55th. Tripura pulled one back in the 64th through Amarjit Debbarma, but Abrar Ali Baba made it 4-2 in the 68th.

Abrar scored his brace in the 86th, while Aazim Parveez Najar made it 6-2 in the 90th minute.

J&K's Abrar Ali Baba was named player of the match for his two goals.

The Satpal Singh Kala-coached team has been on an excellent run in the tournament. In the group stages, the team played 4 games, winning 3, drawing 1, while scoring 15 goals and conceding 5.

J&K's semi-final opponent and dates are yet to be announced.