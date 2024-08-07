Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) The Answer To Complex & Monotonous Business Operations.

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The emergence of in the manufacturing sector has enabled several modern manufacturers to process execution management, resource management, integrated quality management, data collection, and system integration. Manufacturing Execution Systems such as Tulip are broadening the significance and application of these systems in several industries.

The Integrated Data Recording Feature

Active operational systems used by business organizations lack punctual recording of production data and are generally evaluated using conventional calculation methods. The integrated data assessment feature of manufacturing execution systems helps in the effective management of operational processes. These systems are ideal for integrated data recording and performance monitoring, which drives their adoption across verticals.

Adverse Impact of Associated Technical Risks

Several technical glitches associated with MES implementation can adversely impact operations. Glitches such as delay of operations can result in low productivity or potential errors. The primary cause of such glitches is over configuration due to the continuous addition and changing of requirements during implementation.

Emergence of New Technologies to Upgrade MES

Technological advancements are prompting the shift of manufacturing execution systems from basic inventory and accounting management tools to solutions that can process all aspects related to the business, connected through real-time tracking and analytics. Eminent technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), IoT sensors, machine learning, and others are expected to enhance the potential of MES.



Automation – The Need of the Hour to Process Monotonous Business Operations

Manufacturing processes are monotonous, demanding continuous effective and sophisticated production management. Automation comes to the rescue where repetitive procedures are to be followed. manufacturing execution systems are automation software used in the business sector to not only provide efficient controllability in operations but also improved quality and reduction of administrative expenses and time.

UAE's GDP Growth to Drive the Region's Manufacturing Sector, Providing Impetus to the Demand for MESs

In 2017, the manufacturing sector in the UAE significantly contributed to the country's GDP, around a 9.4% share valued USD 100 billion, translating to about 6.8% of the overall economic growth in the Middle East. Homegrown companies are expected to establish demand for MES in the MEA region. Emirates Aluminum Company (EMAL), a subsidiary of Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), operates as one of the leading primary aluminum smelting companies that produce billets and high-purity aluminum and foundry alloy. Dubai Cable Company (DUCAB), the region's second-largest aluminum and copper electrical cables manufacturer, is a prominent driver for the country's manufacturing output and subsequently, presents an opportunity for MES adoption.

Other Noteworthy Regional Developments,



Dynamic industrial growth in Asia-Pacific will pave way for the growth of the manufacturing sector, providing a fillip to the demand for MES

Rapidly evolving technological capabilities will substantially increase the adoption of MES in North America

Efficiency improvements through real-time data accessibility will spur the demand for MES in Europe



Recent Developments

In 2019, 3YOURMIND GmbH launched the Agile Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software that offers digital production planning and software-driven workflows, enabling improvement in efficiency and machine utilization.

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market

By Deployment



On-premise

Cloud



Product Function



Document Control

Inventory Management

Production Performance Analysis

Others



Process Industry



Pharma

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Others

Discrete Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Medical devices

Others



Regions



North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA





