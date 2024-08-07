Global Healthcare Education Market Size To Worth USD 246.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 8.56%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Healthcare Education Size was Valued at USD 108.6 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Healthcare Education Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 246.8 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: GE Healthcare, DePuy Synthes, Tryker, UNICEF India, Adobe, Infor, Oracle, HealthStream, Symplr, Elsevier, Articulate, PeopleFluent, Fujifilm Corporation, Sodexo, Others

New York, United States , Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Education Market Size is to Grow from USD 108.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 246.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.56% during the projected period.









The mix of learning opportunities designed to help individuals and societies better their health, whether by improving knowledge or changing attitudes" defines what health education indicates. Health education is a way to advance health promotion and disease prevention services for individuals and groups by disseminating knowledge about environmental health, physical wellness, social health, mental health, intellectual physical well-being, dental health, and sexual and reproductive health. Healthcare education is becoming more and more necessary as people's awareness of healthcare issues increases. Healthcare professionals with expertise in disease management, health promotion, and preventive care are in greater demand as individuals become more conscientious about their health. Another element driving the healthcare education market's growth is government initiatives to create health education programs. However, disagreement with these fields of study in rural areas might restrict the market for healthcare education significantly. The school can decide to stop providing healthcare education if rural residents don't respond well to the program or show any interest in the program.

Browse key industry insights spread across 245 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Healthcare Education Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Provider (Universities, Educational Platforms, Medical Simulation), By Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, E-Learning), By Application (Academic Education, Neurology, Cardiology, Pediatrics), By End User (Students, Physicians and Non-Physicians), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The universities segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare education market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of providers, the global healthcare education market is divided into universities, educational platforms, and medical simulation. Among these, the universities segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare education market during the projected timeframe. These recognized universities usually have a solid reputation that attracts professionals and students seeking credible credentials. They also guarantee high-quality training.

The e-learning segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare education market during the estimated period.

On the basis of delivery mode, the global healthcare education market is divided into classroom-based, and e-learning. Among these, the e-learning segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare education market during the estimated period. The elements support the growth of e-learning in healthcare education, giving medical practitioners easy access to the information and abilities they need.

The academic education segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global healthcare education market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global healthcare education market is divided into academic education, neurology, cardiology, and pediatrics. Among these, the academic education segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global healthcare education market during the projected timeframe. The growth and advancement of academic education programs that meet the changing needs of the healthcare sector can be attributed to several causes.

The student's segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare education market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end users, the global healthcare education market is divided into students, physicians, and non-physicians. Among these, the student's segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare education market during the estimated period. Due to this accessibility, it's now more possible for students to continue their healthcare education while combining other responsibilities, increasing the number of people from varied backgrounds who want to work in the healthcare sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global healthcare education market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global healthcare education market over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific nations like China, India, and South East Asia, the working class is growing, and the need for better healthcare services is rising. Governments in the Asia-Pacific region are making significant investments in workforce development, healthcare, and education infrastructure.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global healthcare education market during the projected timeframe. North America boasts highly advanced healthcare systems and a vast infrastructure supporting medical education and training, especially in the United States and Canada. This comprises several notable research institutes, universities, and medical institutions.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global healthcare education market include GE Healthcare, DePuy Synthes, Tryker, UNICEF India, Adobe, Infor, Oracle, HealthStream, Symplr, Elsevier, Articulate, PeopleFluent, Fujifilm Corporation, Sodexo, and Others.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, In an innovative step that will redefine hot meal robotic technology, Sodexo and ART have announced a collaboration to install thousands of cutting-edge hot food robotic kiosks in Sodexo-served facilities across the United States. This alliance, which is the result of Sodexo's global leadership and ART's advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence, will set new standards in the automated dining industry.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Healthcare Education market based on the below-mentioned segments:

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

