Air Defense Activated As Russian Drones Spotted Over Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense forces have been activated across Kyiv regions to intercept Russian kamikaze drones spotted in the airspace.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Kyiv region! Enemy UAVs have been spotted! Air defense forces are operating across the region," the alert reads.

The administration urged residents not to take pictures or shoot videos of the air defense in action, and not to ignore safety rules until air raid alert is over.

It should be recalled that the Air Force announced an air alert for a number of Ukrainian regions over a ballistic missile threat.