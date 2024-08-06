1.249B GB Broadband Data Consumed In Q1 2024 - TRC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) announced that the total number of fixed broadband internet subscriptions reached 798,800, with a household spread rate of 33.3 per cent.

According to the TRC statistical report, which covers sector indicators for the first quarter of 2024 and was published on its website Tuesday, the fixed broadband data usage volume was approximately 1.249 billion gigabytes.

Subscriptions to broadband internet using FBWA accounted for 19 per cent, while xDSL accounted for 12 per cent, and fibre technology accounted for 69 per cent, with fibre internet subscriptions totalling 548,000.

The monthly average usage for fixed internet was 521 GB per subscription, compared with 389 GB during the same period last year, representing a growth rate of 34 per cent.

The report also indicated that the total number of mobile broadband subscriptions reached 7.788 million, with 62 per cent being prepaid subscriptions and 38 per cent postpaid.

Of these, 84 per cent were for voice and data subscriptions, and 16 per cent for data-only subscriptions. The volume of mobile voice traffic was around 7.3 billion minutes, with 97 per cent being domestic and 3 per cent international. Approximately 233 million text messages were sent.

The volume of data usage through mobile broadband services was around 610 million GB, with a monthly average of 26 GB per subscription, compared with 19 GB during the same period last year, a growth rate of 37 per cent.

The report also stated that the total number of fixed voice service subscribers was around 493,700 for the first quarter, with the household sector accounting for 67 per cent of the total and the business sector 33 per cent.