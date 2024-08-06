Spirit Of Grenada Marks New Era For Grenadian Aviation And Tourism

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ST GEORGE'S, Grenada – In a landmark event, the“Spirit of Grenada,” an aircraft operated by interCaribbean Airways, was unveiled today at Maurice Bishop International Airport, adorned with the Grenadian flag on its tail. This symbolizes national pride and the vibrant spirit of the Grenadian people and was flown by an all-Grenadian crew including Captain Therron Charles, First Officer Andrew Hopkin, and flight attendant Brittney Patterson St Clair.

The name“Spirit of Grenada” embodies the essence of the tri-island state and its rich culture, resilience, and the warmth of its people. This unveiling not only marks the addition of an aircraft to the fleet but also signifies a renewed commitment to promoting Grenada as a premier travel destination.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, expressed her excitement about the initiative:

“The 'Spirit of Grenada' is more than just an aircraft; it is a symbol of our nation's identity and our aspirations. This partnership with interCaribbean Airways offers a unique opportunity to showcase our beautiful country and its people. It reflects our ongoing efforts to connect Grenada with the world and to provide visitors with unforgettable experiences.”

Adrian Thomas, minister of tourism, creative economy and Culture, highlighted the importance of this initiative for the country's tourism and economic growth.

“The unveiling of the 'Spirit of Grenada' is a significant moment for us. It not only strengthens our position in the regional aviation landscape but also enhances our visibility as a destination. This aircraft will serve as a flying ambassador for Grenada, bringing more visitors to explore our shores. The all-Grenadian crew exemplifies the talent and dedication of our people, and we are confident that this initiative will foster greater economic growth and cultural exchange.”

Prime minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, spoke about the significance of the aircraft stating:

“As we welcome this new look, we look forward to the benefits it will bring to Grenada and our local communities. Increased tourism means more opportunities for our artisans, restaurateurs, tour operators, and other small businesses. It means more cultural exchanges and the sharing of our rich heritage with visitors from around the globe. This is not just a flight; it is a gateway to new experiences and connections.”

The introduction of the“Spirit of Grenada” is expected to positively impact the country's tourism sector by increasing accessibility and promoting Grenada's unique attractions. As travel demand continues to grow, this initiative aligns with the island's strategic goals to boost visitor arrivals and expand its tourism offerings.

The event also featured cultural performances, highlighting Grenada's vibrant heritage. Plaques were presented to key individuals, including government officials and the Grenada Tourism Authority team, in recognition of their contributions to the success of this initiative.

The post Spirit of Grenada marks new era for Grenadian aviation and tourism appeared first on Caribbean News Global .