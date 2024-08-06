Body Armor Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 9.03 Billion From 2024-2028, Rise In Security Threats To Boost The Market Growth, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global body armor size is estimated to grow by USD 9.03 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.65%

during the forecast period.

Rise in security threats is driving market growth, with a trend towards ergonomically designed body armor. However, difficulty in optimizing weight of body armor poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Ace Industrial Inc., Armored Republic Holdings LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Canadian Armour Ltd., Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd., DFNDR Armor, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hellweg International Pty Ltd., Hoplite Armor LLC, Indian Armour Systems Pvt. Ltd., MARS Armor, Med Eng Holdings ULC, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., PT Armor Inc., Spartan Armor Systems, Survival Armor Inc., Tote Systems Australia Pty. Ltd., U.S. ARMOR Corp., ULBRICHTS GMBH, and United Shield International LLC. Continue Reading







Global Body armor market 2024-2028

-



Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (BPJ and BPH), Product (Overt and Covert), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ace Link Industrial Inc., Armored Republic Holdings LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Canadian Armour Ltd., Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd., DFNDR Armor, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hellweg International Pty Ltd., Hoplite Armor LLC, Indian Armour Systems Pvt. Ltd., MARS Armor, Med Eng Holdings ULC, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., PT Armor Inc., Spartan Armor Systems, Survival Armor Inc., Tote Systems Australia Pty. Ltd., U.S. ARMOR Corp., ULBRICHTS GMBH, and United Shield International LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The body armor market is witnessing a significant trend towards ergonomic designs. Ergonomics, the study of people at work, enhances the wearer's mobility and agility. By incorporating ergonomics in body armor design, stress is reduced, comfort is increased, and injuries caused by muscle overuse, bad posture, and repetitive tasks are eliminated. This not only benefits military personnel in combat situations by improving their efficiency but also enhances their survivability. Major vendors, such as MKU and 3M, offer ergonomically designed body armor. MKU's JMU XIV B, JMU II, and JMT IV B models, for instance, increase comfort and decrease fatigue. Similarly, 3M's ergonomic body armor offerings cater to the same needs. BAE Systems' Lightweight Integrated Mobility Body Armor System (LIMBS) is another ergonomic solution, protecting the biceps, shoulders, and thighs while improving mobility, performance, and comfort during combat. This focus on ergonomics is expected to fuel the growth of the global body armor market during the forecast period.



Body armor market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing acts of violence and the need for advanced protection. Advanced materials like Aramid and ceramics, and technologies such as composite ceramics and lightweight & strong ceramics, are driving the market. Armed forces and law enforcement agencies are major buyers, with defense spending on military products continuing to increase. Ballistic panels and bulletproof vests made from these materials provide essential protection against firearm rounds and explosive fragments. The defense sector and commercial security industries are key markets, with e-commerce platforms also contributing. Lightweight & high-performance materials and manufacturing techniques ensure hard armor remains effective while being wearable for extended periods. Protection for human organs, eyes, and communication devices is also important. Modern materials and manufacturing processes enable the production of lightweight vests and plate carriers, making body armor essential for military personnel, federal officers, and civilians in modern-day warfare practices and criminal activities.



Market

Challenges



The body armor market faces a significant challenge due to the weight of the armor, which increases when equipped with additional devices such as radios, ammunition, optics, communication systems, face protection, video cameras, oxygen systems, and advanced technologies. These devices enhance the functionality of body armor but add extra weight, impacting the mobility, flexibility, and efficiency of the wearer. Vendors are investing in R&D to optimize manufacturing processes and reduce the weight of body armor while integrating health monitors and communication equipment. This pursuit for lighter and more advanced body armor increases the cost of operation, potentially hindering market growth. The Body Armor market faces significant challenges in meeting the evolving security needs of various sectors. Criminals and felons continue to pose threats with firearm rounds and explosive fragments, necessitating advanced protection solutions. Defense spending in the Defense sector, particularly in the Military, drives demand for hard armor and plate carriers for military personnel. Modern materials like lightweight & high-performance ceramics and specialized fibers are essential for creating lightweight vests that offer superior protection against injuries. Manufacturing techniques and technological proliferation play a crucial role in producing hard armor and soft armor, ensuring soldiers' security in modern-day warfare practices. Law enforcement agencies require safety gear, including eye protection, to mitigate fatal injuries during encounters. E-commerce platforms offer convenience for purchasing body armor, but ensuring product authenticity and quality is a challenge. Threat assessment and security concerns necessitate continuous innovation in body armor, including sensors and tactical clothing. The increasing use of terrorism and guerrilla warfare practices necessitates specialized body armor solutions for federal officers and military products.

Segment Overview



This body armor market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 BPJ 1.2 BPH



2.1 Overt 2.2 Covert



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1

BPJ-

The Body Armor market is a significant industry, supplying essential protective gear for various professions and individuals. It includes bulletproof vests, stab-resistant clothing, and ballistic helmets. Key players include 3M, Honeywell International, and MSA Safety. Demand is driven by law enforcement, military, and security personnel, as well as civilians seeking personal protection. Market growth is influenced by increasing global violence and terrorism, as well as technological advancements in materials and manufacturing processes.

Research Analysis

Body armor is a critical component of modern protection systems, designed to shield individuals from various threats, including explosive fragments, firearm rounds, and injuries caused by acts of violence, terrorism, and accidents. The market for body armor continues to grow as warfare practices evolve, with a focus on lightweight and strong materials such as composite materials and advanced ceramics. Military and law enforcement agencies are significant consumers of body armor, with budgetary allocations increasing to ensure adequate protection for personnel. Technological proliferation has led to the development of sophisticated body armor products, such as plate carriers and tactical clothing, that offer superior protection against threats in modern-day warfare practices and commercial security applications. Despite advancements, the challenge remains to provide effective protection against an increasingly diverse range of threats, from traditional firearm rounds to improvised explosive devices. Ultimately, the goal is to minimize fatal injuries and ensure the safety and well-being of those in harm's way.

Market Research Overview

Body armor is a critical component of personal protection in the face of acts of violence, including gunfire and explosive fragments. Advanced materials and technologies, such as Aramid, ceramic, and composite ceramics, are used to create body armor that can withstand the impact of firearm rounds and explosive fragments. Body armor comes in various forms, including hard armor made of metal plates and soft armor made of specialized fibers. The defense sector and armed forces are significant consumers of body armor due to the inherent risks involved in modern-day warfare practices and military personnel's need for soldier's security. Budgetary allocations for defense spending continue to prioritize the development and procurement of advanced body armor. Beyond the military, body armor is increasingly being adopted by law enforcement agencies and commercial security firms to protect against criminal threats. Lightweight and high-performance materials, such as lightweight vests and plate carriers, are popular choices for tactical clothing. The use of body armor extends beyond ballistic protection, with some designs incorporating communication devices, sensors, and eye protection. The technological proliferation of body armor has led to innovations like soft armor and composite materials, making it more accessible to individuals and organizations with security concerns. Despite the benefits, the production of body armor raises ethical concerns regarding the potential for its misuse by felons and terrorists. Threat assessment and proper use are essential to ensure the effectiveness and safety of body armor. E-commerce platforms offer a convenient way to purchase body armor, but buyers must ensure they are purchasing from reputable sources to guarantee the authenticity and quality of the product. Ultimately, body armor is a vital investment in personal protection, especially in today's world of heightened security concerns and modern-day warfare practices.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



BPJ

BPH

Product



Overt

Covert

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

