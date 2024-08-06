Look: Queen Rania Shares Heartwarming Family Photos As She Welcomes First Grandchild Iman

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM

Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 1:41 PM

It's celebration time in Jordan as Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa welcomed a daughter last Saturday. Queen Rania took to social to post pictures with her grand-daughter. The family, including King Abdullah II, look visibly elated as they hold the newborn in their arms. The post was captioned, "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier." A sneak peek into the celebrations.

Crown Prince Hussein with Iman Queen Rania, King Abdullah II and their children welcome the newborn Prince Hashem and Princess Iman with the newborn Princess Salma with the newborn

