Look: Queen Rania Shares Heartwarming Family Photos As She Welcomes First Grandchild Iman
Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM
Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 1:41 PM
It's celebration time in Jordan as crown prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa welcomed a daughter last Saturday. Queen Rania took to social media to post pictures with her grand-daughter. The family, including King Abdullah II, look visibly elated as they hold the newborn in their arms. The post was captioned, "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier." A sneak peek into the celebrations.
Crown Prince Hussein with Iman
Queen Rania, King Abdullah II and their children welcome the newborn
Prince Hashem and Princess Iman with the newborn
Princess Salma with the newborn
