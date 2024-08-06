Norway To Join UK Navy Deployment To Indo-Pacific Next Year

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ENGLAND / NORWAY – Norway will join the UK's Carrier Strike Group deployment to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region in 2025, Defence Secretary John Healey has announced today.

It comes as the Defence Secretary welcomed his Norwegian counterpart Bjørn Arild Gram to London today, where the Ministers discussed the maritime deployment, industrial collaboration, support to Ukraine and the urgent need for de-escalation in the Middle East.

The Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Prince of Wales, one of Britain's two aircraft carriers, and accompanied by her escorts and aircraft, will work alongside the Japanese Self Defence Forces and other partners to help defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Norway is a long-standing NATO ally, and part of the Joint Expeditionary Force and Northern Group, whilst also being a strong trade partner with the UK. Their involvement will bolster the Strike Group with two ships, including one frigate, demonstrating that the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and Indo-Pacific is indivisible.

Defence Secretary, Healey, said:

“This government is determined to strengthen our partnerships with European allies to keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad. As a close strategic partner, we are delighted to have the Norwegian Navy join the Royal Navy on this historic deployment. It's an exciting demonstration of the strength of our nations' maritime partnership and the deepening of our relationship in the months and years to come.”

Norwegian Defence Secretary, Bjørn Arild Gram, said:

“The UK is Norway's closest and most important European Ally. We have a long-standing and very close defence relationship. With this joint deployment we are developing this cooperation even further. The Indo-Pacific is an area of growing importance for global security and stability, also for Europe.

“During this deployment we will be able to operate with NATO and other important partners in this part of the world. Finally, during this deployment our Armed Forces will develop skills and proficiency from taking part in allied carrier operations. This is critically important for our national defence.”

The Carrier Strike Group deployment in 2025 highlights the strength of the UK's determination to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific. This has been bolstered by the Royal Navy's persistent presence in the region through HMS Spey and HMS Tamar.

The deployment will last for around seven months and bring a range of military, security and prosperity benefits for the UK and participating nations. It will reinforce the UK's commitment to global security, anchored on the NATO Alliance, but also build partnerships with those who share our worldview around the globe.

A Carrier Strike Group is a versatile and lethal resource that few countries possess. Always led by an aircraft carrier embarked with F-35B Lightning jets, the rest of the UK formation can be made up of submarines, warships and support vessels, including from other allied navies.

The Carrier Strike Group offers cutting-edge air, surface and underwater defence, but it is also a focal point for delivering wider strategic objectives.

The post Norway to join UK Navy deployment to Indo-Pacific next year appeared first on Caribbean News Global .