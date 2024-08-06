Two Killed As Russians Attack Village In Zaporizhzhia Region With Glide Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian has attacked the village of Dolynka in the Vozdvyzhenska territorial community with guided aerial bombs, killing two people.

Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Two civilians were killed in enemy shelling of the Polohy district. The Russians hit the village of Dolynka of the Vozdvyzhenka merged territorial community with guided aerial bombs," the post reads.

A glide bomb killed two men and partially destroyed a house, Fedorov said.

