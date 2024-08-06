At Least 12 Killed, 15 Missing In Southwest China's Flood, Mudslide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- The death toll resulting from a rain-triggered flash flood and mudslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province has risen to 12, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday, citing local authorities.

The disaster occurred early Saturday in the city of Kangding, toppling a tunnel bridge and destroying homes in a village. As of Tuesday, 15 people remained missing.

Rescue and search efforts are still ongoing. The village is located in a valley at an altitude of 1,300 meters above sea level, while the mountains nearby are over 5,000 meters above sea level, the report added. (end)

