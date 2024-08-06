Hawaii Youth Symphony Announces Its First Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hawaii Youth Symphony Announces Rachel Schultz as First Chief Operating Officer, Marking a Major Step Forward in Strategic Vision

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hawaii Youth Symphony (HYS) and KEES are pleased to announce Rachel Schultz as its Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. As a newly created role to bolster HYS's strategic plan, Schultz will serve as a thought partner and deputy to the President and CEO and will be directly responsible for the daily leadership of the organization's personnel, financial management, and administrative operations.Schultz joins HYS with over 15 years of experience in arts education and more than 6 years of executive leadership. Her career has refined her ability to identify and implement program improvements while streamlining processes. Schultz's professional background in both the arts/non-profit and commercial/for-profit sectors, and decade of dedicated leadership in music education and community engagement, will be a tremendous asset to HYS.Prior to joining HYS, Schultz was the Vice President of Education and Community Engagement at Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts, having previously served as its Director of Education and Community Engagement. She managed various educational programs, including the Toledo Symphony Youth Orchestras and School of Music, and played a key role in the merger that formed the Alliance. Her work included developing innovative programs, forging community partnerships, and expanding outreach, resulting in significant growth and engagement with over 700 students. Additionally, Schultz served as Director of The Toledo Symphony School of Music, where she oversaw daily operations, transitioned private lesson programs into a Symphony-sponsored entity, and promoted community engagement through various collaborations.“I'm honored to join Hawaii Youth Symphony as its first COO and excited to work alongside Randy Wong to advance its vital mission,” said Schultz.“I believe in early and frequent exposure to live music, not just to create future stars but to inspire a lifelong love for music and valuable life skills. Hawaii Youth Symphony's commitment to creating access to music education and celebrating Hawaii's rich culture deeply resonates with me, and I'm eager to support its innovative vision and amplify its community impact.Before her time in Toledo, Schultz was a faculty member at the Cleveland Institute of Music, Bowling Green State University, the Preucil School of Music in Iowa City, and the Music Settlement in Cleveland, Ohio, where she served as interim director of the Suzuki Program. Schultz is additionally nationally recognized as a member of the League of American Orchestras' Youth Orchestra Division board and a participant in the League's Emerging Leaders Program, credentials that Wong shares as well.“We are excited to officially announce Rachel as our inaugural Chief Operating Officer,” said President and CEO Randy Wong.“Rachel's extensive experience in driving change, innovation across multiple sectors, passion, and success in helping youth attain equity through music makes her an ideal addition to our team. Her expertise in team leadership, financial management, and operational excellence will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our foundation. Rachel's strategic leadership will be vital in realizing our vision of making music accessible to every young person in Hawaii. We are also grateful to KEES for their invaluable support throughout both phases of our hiring process.”HYS selected KEES, a leading executive search firm specializing in top nonprofit leadership positions, as its search partner early in 2024. This search was part of a two-phase hiring process, with the recent appointment of a new Director of Development. After a thorough search, Schultz was chosen from a highly enthusiastic and qualified group of finalists.Schultz holds a Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance and Dalcroze Eurhythmics, a Master of Music, and a Professional Studies Certificate in Collaborative Piano, all from the Cleveland Institute of Music. She has also received extensive training in the Suzuki approach to music education.“Rachel is an exceptional choice for Hawaii Youth Symphony,” said Heather Eddy, President and CEO of KEES.“We are thrilled to have played a role in setting the foundation for this critical first-time hire. Rachel's readiness to embrace new challenges and her proven ability to transform ideas into successful outcomes highlight her unique strengths. Her deep understanding of youth music and orchestras, coupled with her recognition of the significant investment HYS is making, ensures she will be a pivotal force in advancing the organization's mission.”About the PartnersHawaii Youth SymphonyEstablished as a nonprofit organization located in Honolulu, HI, Hawaii Youth Symphony's (HYS) mission is to foster fun and creative experiences for youth that inspire a deep appreciation for music and lifelong relationships within the culture of the Hawaiian islands. HYS is also among the largest independent youth symphony organizations in the country, serving over 700 students annually from more than 100 public, private, and home schools across the state. Incorporated in 1964 with a single 80-member orchestra, HYS has grown nearly 8-fold in the past half century with 13 different programs. For more information, visit .KEESKEES (formerly Alford Executive Search) is a nonprofit executive search firm that builds diverse teams and dynamic leaders in the nonprofit and public sectors. A woman owned and operated firm, KEES offers a full array of nonprofit consulting services, including executive search, leadership development, interim staffing, and HR support. For more information, please visit .# # #HAWAII YOUTH SYMPHONY MEDIA CONTACT:Susan Wright, ...KEES MEDIA CONTACT:Jamie Sheffler, ...

