Morehouse College Receives $20 Million Gift To Support Academics, Recruit New Professors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morehouse College has received a $20 million anonymous gift to expand academic programs and professorships at the College, the only liberal arts institution in the nation dedicated to the education and development of Black men.

The contribution-the largest gift ever designated for faculty positions at Morehouse-will be used to fund six endowed professorships that will enhance innovation and research in several academic areas.

Morehouse College President David A. Thomas, Ph.D., (middle) and Provost Kendrick Brown, Ph.D., (right) present Adria Welcher, Ph.D., chair of the Sociology Department, (left) with the prestigious Vulcan Materials Company Teaching Excellence Award at Morehouse's Commencement in May. National recipients of this award are recognized for their dedication to teaching, ability to inspire students, and contributions to the academic community.

Continue Reading

The professorships will be added to the Division of Business and Economics, the Division of Humanities, Social Sciences, Media, and the Arts (HSSMA), and the Division of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, including the Office of Health Professions.

"Our faculty are the heartbeat of this institution. They lead our academic programs, develop the intellect of our students, and challenge them to go out in the world and be great. They have fueled the success of thousands of

Morehouse Men," said David A. Thomas, Ph.D., President of Morehouse College. "This transformational $20 million gift will allow us to increase the ranks of our esteemed and talented professors so that we can uphold the legacy of excellence in our classrooms as our as veteran faculty retire."

Morehouse, which educates more than 2,300 students annually, has world-class academic programs that have been especially successful at cultivating men of distinction who rise as leaders in every field, including the U.S. Congress; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; the Office of the U.S. Surgeon General; the Olympics; as well as the recipients' platforms of the Nobel Peace Prize and the Academy Awards.

The College is the top producer of Black men who go on to receive doctorates, and is the top-feeder school for Black men entering top-ranked MBA programs as well as managerial and executive positions in business.

The anonymous $20 million gift was contributed to the "Making Men of Consequence" Campaign, the largest fundraising initiative in Morehouse's 157-year history. The goals of the $500 million campaign are to expand Morehouse's ability to offer scholarship support to any deserving student, recruit new faculty at the top of their fields, invest in innovative academic programs, and to fund campus improvements.



Specifically, the donation falls under the campaign's "Inquiry with Distinction" pillar, which focuses on expanding investment in academics, including distinguished faculty positions, curricular and academic programming, and evidence-based research. The fundraising goal for that pillar is $100 million. Currently, Morehouse employs more than 300 full-and-part-time faculty.

"Investing in

Morehouse College's

talented

faculty is critical to maintaining the College's reputation and relevance as a world-class institution of higher learning," said Provost Kendrick Brown, Ph.D. "At Morehouse, we are developing men with integrity and intellect to become 21st-century leaders and innovators. That takes resources-not only funds for technology and classroom materials, but also a significant investment in attracting accomplished professors to Morehouse who will continue to elevate our profile in all academic areas."

With the addition of the anonymous gift, nearly $290 million has been generated for the "Making Men of Consequence" Campaign to date.

"We are grateful to the anonymous donor for this generous investment in our faculty," said Hodan Hassan, Vice President of Institutional Advancement.

"This significant gift fuels our ongoing commitment to excellence in higher education and our ability to offer students transformative academic experiences that help them to reach their full potential."

For more information on the

Morehouse "Making Men of Consequence" capital campaign, click

here .



About

Morehouse College:

Founded in 1867, Morehouse College is the nation's only college founded

to educate men of color.

Ranked as Georgia's top liberal arts college for men, Morehouse

produces more Black men who go on to receive doctorates than any other college in the country and

is a top feeder school for Black men entering prestigious graduate schools and MBA programs. Also named Georgia's #1 small college, Morehouse educates a selective group of 2,300 students each year, 60 percent of whom come from families with household incomes of $40,000 or less, yet many of whom

are highly recruited by Fortune 500 companies.

The College

has created more

Black male

Rhodes Scholars than any other

HBCU and

has the #1 core curriculum among HBCUs nationally. It is the nation's top producer of Black male graduates in the social sciences, and the top HBCU producer of Black male graduates in business administration,

management, operations, English, foreign languages,

mathematics, statistics, philosophy, religious studies, and physical sciences.

As the national epicenter for thought leadership on human rights and equity,

Morehouse is committed to helping the nation address the challenges caused by institutional racism, income and health care disparities, lack of access to capital, detrimental public policy, and the need for high-quality education.

Learn more about Morehouse College at

morehouse .

SOURCE Morehouse College Office of Institutional Advancement