Braniff Airways Foundation Presents Its Fourth History And Architecture Conference September 14, 2024 In Dallas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Braniff Airways Foundation

Braniff Airways Foundation Airways Foundation Hall of Fame Ceremony

Legacy of Mary Wells Lawrence, Braniff and the Dallas Cowboys and Love Field Future Plans Revealed and Much More

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Braniff Airways Foundation, the non-profit organization tasked with administering the corporate and historical archives of Braniff Airways, Incorporated, announces that its highly popular Braniff History and Architecture will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024, according to Braniff Airways Foundation President Richard Ben Cass. Tickets for the special event are on sale now and can be purchased at the following link:This year's fourth Conference, hosted by Braniff Airways Foundation, follow's the organization's sellout Conference in September 2019. This year's event promises to entertain and will serve as a fundraising event for Braniff Airways Foundation.An impressive list of entertainers, speakers and Braniff employee group interviews will be presented at the most popular and biggest Braniff event held. Braniff Airways Foundation will also present its new Hall of Fame inductees for 2024.The morning History Section includes an interview with the youngest pilot to fly Concorde SST, a review of Braniff's legendary advertising and the life and times of Mary Wells Lawrence, plus Braniff's seven-decade association with the Dallas Cowboys; special employee group discussion interviews with Braniff pilots and flight attendants who flew the Vietnam-era Military Airlift Command MAC charters for the US Government and the Airline's Latin America Division, which celebrated 75 years since its inauguration last year.The afternoon Architecture Section will include speaker Patrick Carreno, the new director of the City of Dallas Department of Aviation; a review of Braniff's hotel architecture in Latin America and updates on Braniff's Exchange Park Headquarters and a special remembrance of Dallas-native and film star legend Dorothy Malone and her christening of the world's first Drive-In Ticket Office for Braniff in 1966.Entertainment includes the amazing Asian Dragon dancers of JL Sports Association, from Dallas, Texas. An array of Braniff films and tv commercials will also be presented during this special day-long event that will include a fully catered meal from Braniff's eastbound Honolulu to DFW inflight menu.ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONALBraniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail and historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores. Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies.Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at five locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company's records retention facility in Arkansas.The Foundation offers many community outreach programs including its Agent Orange Support Program for US Veterans from the Vietnam War, historical presentations for various community organizations and produces the famed Braniff History and Architecture Conference series of Learn About Braniff events.Braniff Airways has created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.For more information:Contact:Jessica MartinBraniff Airways, IncorporatedBraniff InternationalP. O. Box 6106462200 Braniff BoulevardDFW Airport, Texas 75261...214-233-6473

Jessica Martin

Braniff Airways Foundation, Inc.

+1 214-233-6473

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok