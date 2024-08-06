Jordan Sees Robust Expansion In Broadband And Mobile Connectivity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) -- Jordan's telecommunications sector is booming, with fixed broadband subscriptions soaring to nearly 798,800, and fiber internet dominating the with a 69% share.The latest report from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission highlights a robust demand for high-speed internet, underscoring the nation's rapid digital transformation.Fixed Broadband Growth and AdoptionFixed broadband services have achieved a 33.3% household penetration rate, driven largely by Fiber-to-the-Building (FTTB) technology, which commands a significant portion of the market with 548,000 subscriptions.Meanwhile, Fixed Broadband Wireless Access (FBWA) and Digital Subscriber Line (xDSL) technologies account for 19% and 12% of the market, respectively.Data consumption on fixed broadband has surged, reaching approximately 1.249 billion gigabytes. The average monthly usage per subscription jumped to 521 gigabytes, up from 389 gigabytes last year, marking a remarkable 34% growth.Mobile Broadband and 5G ExpansionMobile broadband subscriptions now total 7.788 million, split between 62% prepaid and 38% postpaid plans. The market is predominantly driven by voice and data packages, which constitute 84% of subscriptions, while data-only lines account for 16%.Mobile phone penetration stands at 67.3% of the total population, climbing to an impressive 103.6% among those over 15. The adoption of 5G technology is accelerating, with subscriptions skyrocketing to 27,800 a 128% increase from the previous quarter's 12,000.Data usage through mobile broadband services has also increased significantly, totaling 610 million gigabytes. The average monthly consumption per subscription has risen to 26 gigabytes, compared to 19 gigabytes last year, reflecting a 37% growth.Telecommunications Traffic and Fixed ServicesThe volume of mobile voice traffic reached 7.3 billion minutes, with 97% of calls being local and 3% international. Text messaging activity totaled 233 million messages during the quarter.Fixed voice services reported 493,700 subscribers, with the residential sector accounting for 67% and the commercial sector 33%. Fixed line call traffic amounted to 9.7 million minutes, with local calls representing 87% and international calls 13%.Leased line subscriptions increased to 20,900 by the end of the first quarter, demonstrating sustained demand for dedicated communication services.This report highlights the dynamic growth and technological advancement of Jordan's telecommunications landscape, showcasing the nation's shift towards digital connectivity and enhanced consumer engagement with modern communication solutions.