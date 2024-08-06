2024 North America Summer Intern Volunteer Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) This year's event, on National Intern Day , was in partnership with United Way who engage with 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide and is focused on creating community-based and community-led solutions that strengthen the cornerstones for a good quality of life: education, stability, and health.

Our Chicago based interns had the opportunity to assemble literacy kits for children affiliated with the New Moms non-profit program which provides housing, job training, academic coaching, and family support for young mothers in Chicago and across the Chicagoland area.

We would also like to give a shoutout to our Tempe Interns who got involved on the day and held their own volunteer event which included making cards for Cardz For Kidz .