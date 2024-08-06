Addressing The Global PFAS Challenge

(MENAFN- 3BL) PFAS, man-made chemicals resistant to water, grease and stains, have made headlines in recent years, as concerns over their impacts on human health, animals and environments, have grown. In this episode, we hear from PFAS experts, Jack Sheldon, a Senior Remediation Specialist with Antea Group USA, Lucie Robin Vigneron, Managing Director of HPC International and Jolanda Boisson, a project manager at Antea Group France, on the global landscape and the complexities of addressing PFAS. They dive into the significant risks posed by PFAS and the regulatory challenges that companies face, emphasizing the need to take proactive action now.

