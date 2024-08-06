Flume Partners With Amica Insurance To Help Homeowners Prevent Costly Water Damage With Smart Leak Detection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Flume's Smart Leak Detection Helps Prevent Costly and Avoidable Flooding

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flume, a pioneer in residential leak detection technology, is excited to announce a new collaboration with

Amica Insurance. By utilizing an advanced smart leak detection device, homeowners can significantly mitigate the risk of catastrophic water damage caused by leaks. The Flume Smart Water Monitor system provides a proactive, digitally driven approach to leak detection, reducing water damage claim cost by up to 80%. Increasing the adoption of this technology can help homeowners avoid the financial burden and disruption of preventable flooding.

Flume sensor and smartphone application

Continue Reading

"1.3 million U.S. homeowners experience water damage annually, leading to substantial financial and emotional stress," said Eric Adler, CEO of Flume. "To repair these homes, insurers spend $15B per year on water damage claims which represents 24% of total homeowner insurance claims. By promoting the use of smart leak detection, Flume aims to lower the frequency and severity of these claims. Additionally, this initiative will contribute to water conservation efforts in regions facing water scarcity, as leaks waste an estimated one trillion gallons of water each year."

Flume will collaborate with Amica Insurance to distribute Smart Water Monitoring devices to policyholders nationwide.

"Flume has been a valued partner of Amica for three years, and we are thrilled to advance our water loss mitigation efforts together," said Laurie Tremblay, Senior Innovation Analyst at Amica. "Water leaks are a leading cause of preventable insurance claims. With Flume's cutting-edge technology, we can empower homeowners to gain better insight into their water usage and proactively prevent water damage."

The Flume Smart Water Monitor continuously tracks the water flow through a home's pipes, detecting small leaks before they escalate into major issues. If a problem is detected, the device immediately alerts homeowners via the Flume Water App. Additionally, users can monitor their water usage by fixture and set conservation goals through the app to further support water-saving initiatives.

For more information about the Flume Smart Water Monitor, visit

flumewater . Organizations interested in utilizing this technology can contact Eric Adler at [email protected] .

ABOUT FLUME

California's 2015 record-breaking drought inspired the Flume founders to provide homeowners with control over their water use. By providing real-time water use information, Flume customers significantly reduce residential water consumption while also protecting their homes from devastating water leaks. Since its inception, the Flume team has expanded their reach via partnerships with the largest water agencies and insurance companies across the United States. To date, Flume has shipped over 150,000 sensors nationwide and has been recognized as the leading supplier of residential water usage and leak data.

Learn more at .

ABOUT AMICA INSURANCE

Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities.

Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country. For more information, visit Amica.

CONTACT:

Sarah Musiker

[email protected]

SOURCE Flume, Inc.