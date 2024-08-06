HERO Releases Navigation Guide For Employee Mental Health Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO ) has released a new comprehensive guide aimed at assisting benefits professionals and employers in addressing the mental health and well-being of their workforce. This timely resource co-authored by Philip Swayze, MS, CWPD; David Ballard, PsyD, MBA; and the Workforce Mental Health and Well-being Study Committee, titled "Enhancing Workforce Mental Health: A Guide to Key Support Areas ," comes amidst growing recognition of the critical role mental health plays in employee productivity, engagement, and overall well-being.

Mental health has become a pressing issue in the workplace, with studies showing that one in five adults in the United States experience mental illness. This not only affects the individual's well-being but also has a significant impact on the workplace, resulting in decreased productivity, increased absenteeism, and higher healthcare costs.

In response to this growing concern, HERO has developed a comprehensive guide to help benefits professionals and employers navigate the complex landscape of mental health support. The guide explores five key areas of support prevalent in today's healthcare marketplace:

.Behavioral health benefits

.Employee assistance programs (EAPs)

.Digital mental health solutions

.Informational resources

.Mental health training

Building upon HERO's previous publications , this new resource offers a practical framework for navigating the vast and often-confusing landscape of mental health resources and empowering decision-makers to choose evidence-based, high-quality offerings that deliver measurable impact. Each area of support includes these key features:

.Clear definitions of each resource category

.Actionable insights to inform decision making

.Essential questions to ask potential vendors

.Red flags to identify during vendor selection

By leveraging HERO's expertise in unbiased information delivery, the guide avoids promoting specific vendors, ensuring the information remains current and relevant.

According to Karen Moseley, CEO & President of HERO,“Our goal is always to connect science and practice for workplace health and well-being. This guide draws on the research and empowers employers and benefits professionals to navigate the supports available to create a mentally healthy workplace.”

The guide is now available for download on HERO's website, offering valuable resources to benefits professionals, employers, and stakeholders committed to enhancing workplace mental health and well-being.

About HERO: Based in Raleigh, NC, HERO (the Health Enhancement Research Organization) is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 corporation that was established in 1997. HERO is dedicated to identifying and sharing best practices that improve the health and well-being of employees, their families, and communities. To learn more, visit: Follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

