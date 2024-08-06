Gong Named To The Forbes Cloud 100 For The Fifth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gong's AI-Powered Revenue Intelligence Helps Enterprises Boost Productivity, Increase Revenue Predictability and Drive Efficient Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, has been named to the 2024 Forbes Cloud 100 list, representing the world's best private cloud computing companies. This is the fifth consecutive year that Forbes has appointed Gong to the list.

"Gong is the leading AI platform for revenue teams because it empowers them to make better decisions, eliminate sales drudgery, close more deals, and deliver game-changing results," said Gong CMO Emily He. "It's a huge honor to be named to the Forbes Cloud 100 five years in a row and to be noted for our efforts in combining the power of the cloud and AI to transform revenue teams."

The Cloud 100, which is produced in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, is a quantitative and qualitative list determined by four factors.



Estimated valuation: An estimate of valuation is determined based on third-party data providers.

Operating metrics: Revenue and growth

People & culture: Each company is evaluated on its size (e.g., number of people, growth in number of people) and culture. Market leadership: assessment of the companies' market leadership in various Cloud sectors.

Gong helps more than 4,000 revenue teams around the world boost productivity, increase revenue predictability, and drive efficient growth by bringing powerful customer insights to critical revenue workflows. With insights derived from more than three billion customer interactions and proprietary AI models purpose-built for revenue teams, the Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform helps enterprises evolve their go-to-market strategies for optimal outcomes.

"For nine years, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the leading private cloud companies in the world, from AI to work software, infrastructure to security," said Alex Konrad, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "This year's list is the strongest group of standouts yet, with revenue, valuations and growth that will eventually make for historic IPOs."

"Across nine years of data, we have yet to see as competitive of a cohort as the 2024 Cloud 100. The list value reached $820 billion this year, the highest list value in Cloud 100 history," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Unsurprisingly, AI is now the highest valued category. We continue to be excited by how AI companies are scaling rapidly, transforming the cloud, and propelling the next wave of growth, driving a massive year-over-year jump in market cap of the list of over $150 billion.

"The past year, our industry has seen a generational step forward in innovation, and with AI leading the charge, we are witnessing one of the most important platform shifts in decades," said Paul Drews, managing partner at Salesforce Ventures. "The Cloud 100 list represents the best of the best, and we've never been more excited about what the future holds, not only for the cloud but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these founders and their communities have already accomplished, and look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future."

About Gong

Gong transforms revenue organizations by driving business efficiency, revenue growth, and improved decision-making. The Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to enable teams to capture, understand, and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform. Thousands of companies around the world rely on Gong to support their go-to-market strategies and grow revenue efficiently. For more information, visit

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 45 licensed local editions in 76 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 145 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer's global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast and has $20 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong, Boston, and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer's storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos ) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio ).

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Anthropic, Cohere, Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, monday, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, and Tokyo. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at .

