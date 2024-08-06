TEDPIX loses 1,931 points on Tuesday’s session closing

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, TEDPIX, the main of the Tehran (TSE), declined by 1,931 points, settling at 2,002,580. This fall marks the fourth day of the Iranian calendar week. The TSE is the most significant among Iran's four stock exchanges, with the other three being the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran's over-the-counter market, known as Iran Fara (IFB).



The head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), Majid Eshqi, announced a notable increase in the capital of companies active in the stock market. Over the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, the capital increased by 5.0 quadrillion rials, equivalent to about USD10 billion. This growth reflects a substantial rise from two years ago, when the capital of listed companies was 15 quadrillion rials, approximately USD30 billion, to 20 quadrillion rials, or about USD40 billion, in the previous year.



Majid Eshqi has expressed optimism about addressing capital formation challenges within the economy. He emphasized the importance of formulating necessary guidelines and establishing institutions as outlined in the production financing law. Eshqi believes these steps are crucial for overcoming one of the significant economic challenges Iran faces, which is capital formation.



The continuous efforts by the SEO and the government to increase the capital of listed companies are part of broader initiatives to strengthen the stock market and boost economic stability. The increase in company capital is seen as a positive indicator of growth and development within the Iranian economy, despite the challenges and fluctuations in the stock market indices like TEDPIX.

MENAFN06082024000045015839ID1108522886