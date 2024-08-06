Openforce Recognized As A Great Place To Work®-Certified Company For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Great Places to Work

Openforce, top in managing contractor relationships, earns Great Place To Work® certification for 3rd year with 85% employee satisfaction vs. 57% nationally.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Openforce , the leading software for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor workforces, is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work ® for the third consecutive year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Openforce. This year, 85% of employees said Openforce is a great place to work – compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company."It is an honor to receive this recognition for the third consecutive year. Achieving Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM status reflects our commitment to prioritizing employee experience every day," stated Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. "Our ongoing success is powered by our highly collaborative team-based approach to serving our clients."Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Openforce stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."Over the last year, Openforce has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to caring for its employees and the community through a range of initiatives that have gone above and beyond typical corporate responsibilities. Openforce prioritized the well-being of its employees by ensuring there were no increases in medical benefits, providing financial stability and peace of mind to employees during challenging times. The company promoted the health and wellness of its employees and their families through a walk-a-thon contest, encouraging physical activity and fostering a culture of well-being. Additionally, the company celebrated the grand opening of a new headquarters office space designed to facilitate effective collaboration among employees, enhancing productivity and fostering a sense of community within the workplace.Openforce has extended its care beyond its internal community by organizing impactful events such as a canned food drive in partnership with St. Mary's Food Bank, a toy drive in partnership with AZ Helping Hands aimed at bringing joy to Arizona foster children, and implementing a free certification program through Truckers Against Trafficking to bring awareness and education on today's human trafficking issues to our employees and our communities.According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.WE'RE HIRING!Want to advance your career with a company that prioritizes its people? Check out the Openforce website and head to the careers page.About OpenforceOpenforce® is the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud-based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners . Learn more at .About Great Place to Work CertificationTMGreat Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.About Great Place To Work®As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List. Learn more at greatplacetowork and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Jaimie E Kowalski

Openforce

+1 847-669-4829

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn