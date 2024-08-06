Volkswagen India expands its network in Kerala with the inauguration of six new touchpoints

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: Volkswagen India continues to strengthen its network footprint in the state of Kerala with the inauguration of six new customer touchpoints. Expanding its presence in key markets across the state, the new touchpoints include city stores in Calicut, Trivandrum, and Kochi, as well as a new body shop facility in Kochi.

The addition of these outlets marks a significant expansion for Volkswagen in Kerala, growing its footprint to 21 sales and 16 service facilities in the state. This growth underscores the brand’s commitment to providing premium mobility solutions to the growing customer base in Kerala.

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Kerala has always been a key market for Volkswagen India with its dynamic economy and discerning customer base. The opening of these new touchpoints as well as the introduction of special celebratory Onam Edition of Taigun and Virtus, are a testament to our commitment to the Kerala market and our endeavor to provide premium, German-engineered vehicles to our valued customers here. With the expanded network, we are well-positioned to meet the increasing demand from the upcoming festive season while continuing to offer a seamless, transparent, and value-for-money products & services to our customers in Kerala.”

The new city stores will showcase Volkswagen India’s premium product portfolio of the 5-star GNCAP safety rated Taigun, Virtus as well as the Brand’s globally acclaimed Tiguan SUV. The Calicut city store features a two-car display, while the Trivandrum and Kochi outlets will each house displays of three cars from the Brand’s product portfolio.

The new body shop facility in Kochi, is equipped with 11 service bays and will also offer comprehensive services including Express Service and full-fledged body repair facilities This facility is designed to provide efficient, high-quality service to meet the needs of Volkswagen customers in the region.

Under the leadership of Mr. Ajit Bhaskaran, Managing Director of Pheonix Cars, there has been addition of two more Sales & Service facilities both at Kodungallur & Palakkad in the last six months in addition to the new city stores in Calicut .

Mr. Sabu Johny, Managing Director of EVM Motors will be leading the City Stores in Kochi and Trivandrum alongside the body shop in Kochi. Together, these touchpoints will cumulatively be staffed by a team of more than 110 skilled and trained sales and service executives, ensuring a seamless and customer-centric experience.

Rejoicing the upcoming festive spirit, the Brand has launched a special celebratory Onam Edition on the Virtus and Taigun that will feature Front Parking Sensors, Dual Tone Horn, Puddle Lamps, TSI Fender Badge and more.

The network expansion of Volkswagen in Kerala reflects the Brand’s ongoing dedication to increasing accessibility and enhancing the customer experience across India. With 200+ sales and 140+ service facilities nationwide, Volkswagen continues to set expand its presence amid a growing appetite for premium mobility in India.

Volkswagen Calicut City Store Manamkulam Mansion, Minibypass Road, Manari Junction, P.O. Thiruvannur, Calicut - 673029

Volkswagen Trivandrum City Store Building No 52/524/1 & 2 Niramankara, opposite Government Women's Polytechnic College, Kaimanam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala - 695018

Volkswagen Kochi City Store NH – 47, Cusat Junction, Opp Metro Pillar 288, South Kalamassery, Ernakulam - 682022

Volkswagen Kochi Body Shop Opp. Kumarthupady temple, Chandiroor, Alapuzha district, PIN-688537

Volkswagen Palakkad Sales – Vetttathettu Arcade, Manaly Byepss, Near Trinity Hospital, Palakkad-678001



After Sales - Mathakovil Street, Sulthanpet, Palakkad, Kerala -678001

Volkswagen Kodungallur Xll/445A Chalakkulam, Kottappuram, Kodungallur , Kerala – 680 667





