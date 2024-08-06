Stockx Drops New Report Revealing Asics, Adidas, And On As Fastest-Growing Sneaker Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Denim Tears, Timberland, and Prada are among the brands that made the biggest jumps on the secondary in 2024

Current culture marketplace StockX today released its latest trend report

– Big Facts: Brands Making Moves – identifying the fastest-growing brands across its sneakers, shoes, apparel, and accessories categories. Based on global sales data from the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, the analysis highlights key trends including the diversification of the sneaker market, gains in the streetwear space, and continued secondary market demand for non-sneaker footwear brands.

"This report underscores the evolution in the resale markets, and one of the largest brand rotations in recent history, which creates an exciting time for consumers," said StockX CEO Scott Cutler. "We're seeing the power of creativity, marketing, storytelling and innovation from smaller brands driving meaningful shifts in market share away from the largest brands who have struggled to keep pace.

We're seeing that dynamic play out in what's trading on the platform."

Key Report Highlights:



Asics sees 600% growth, On remains a top five growth brand: The running aesthetic isn't going anywhere, with Asics leading as the No. 1 fastest-growing sneaker brand on StockX this year. The continued success of the Gel-1130 and Gel-Kayano 14 played a big role in Asics locking in the top spot, but newer silhouettes like the Gel-NYC and the GT-2160 also gave the brand a boost. On made the top five ranking for the second year in a row, seeing 63% growth over 2023 thanks to continued demand for performance styles like the Cloud 5 and Cloud Monster . While Saucony didn't meet the trade minimums required to be included in the official ranking,1

it did lock in an impressive 93% sales growth year-over-year on StockX. The running shoe brand has used the playbook perfected by other sneaker labels to build hype on the secondary market, recently rolling out collaborations with Bodega , Jae Tips , and Callen Schaub .



adidas leans on retro styles and performance basketball: After not making the top five fastest-growing brands ranking in 2023, adidas nearly doubled sneaker sales on StockX in 2024. Credit goes to retro silhouettes like the Samba (+86%), Gazelle (+312%), and Spezial (+722%), which have seen double and triple-digit growth over the last year. Anthony Edwards' brand new AE 1 also played a big role, with nearly 20,000 trades of the silhouette on StockX in the first six months of 2024. The sportswear giant also saw a 115% uptick in sales of James Harden's performance line, led by the Harden Vol. 8 .



Non-sneaker brands Timberland, Crocs find success with collabs: Timberland is more than 50 years old, but with increased marketing investment and big name partnerships - including a collection with Supreme as well a much-anticipated Louis Vuitton drop - the brand has seen sales surge 184% on StockX. As the workwear trend remains as popular as ever, Timberland is positioning itself for continued success on the secondary market. Meanwhile, Crocs - which in 2024 celebrates five straight years of growth on StockX – saw sales surge 52% year-over-year. This eclipses the growth Crocs achieved between 2023 and 2022 (+26%). The brand continues to strike gold with its collaboration strategy – recent collections with Japanese manga series Naruto , SpongeBob SquarePants , and Toy Story have performed well. Crocs has also seen consistent demand for the latest releases from its Salehe Bembury partnership.



High-growth apparel brands show promise for streetwear space: Despite headlines claiming otherwise, StockX data shows that streetwear labels new and old continue to command attention on the secondary market. Denim Tears moved from the No. 3 fastest-growing apparel brand in 2023 to No. 1 this year with more than 1,000% trade growth. While the brand's recognizable cotton wreath collection is among its most popular, collections with Offset and Levi's helped boost it to the top spot. Other names that made the top five rankings include Yeezy (+145%) and Revenge (+97%), a notoriously secretive brand that's known for its graphics-heavy, punk-inspired pieces. Looking beyond the top five, there are plenty of other winners to celebrate. Fear of God pulled off 22% growth as Jerry Lorenzo continues to garner praise in streetwear and high-fashion circles alike. Trades of apparel from Stüssy - a pioneer in the space - are up 25% year-over-year, and new entrants like British brand Represent have also made gains (+96% YoY).



Y2K trend helps push Prada to No. 1 spot in accessories: With growing Y2K obsession and heightened demand among the Gen Z audience, Prada locked in 560% growth in the accessories category. Styles like the Symbole Sunglasses and pieces from the brand's iconic re-nylon collection - which features bucket hats and shoulder bags re-released in their original 2000s form - helped push the Milan-based fashion house into the No. 1 spot.

IRL events boost the collectibles market: Timely events can fuel heat on the secondary market, as proven by two of the fastest-growing brands in the collectibles category. Amidst one of the biggest world tours in music history, Taylor Swift 's vinyl records have seen hockey stick growth, helping to boost her collectibles catalog to 207% growth on StockX year-over-year. Meanwhile, Pokémon collectibles saw a surge (+1,025% year-over-year) thanks to a first-of-its-kind exhibit at Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum.

For more information on the report, visit .

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel and accessories, electronics, collectibles, and trading cards. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci; collectibles from artists including KAWS and Takashi Murakami; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs over 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world.

Only sneaker brands with at least 5K trades in H1 2024 were considered

