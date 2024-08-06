Harris adjoins top Obama aides to her presidential campaign group

(MENAFN) Vice President Kamala Harris has strengthened her presidential campaign team by adding three prominent senior advisers, including strategists who played pivotal roles in former President Barack Obama's successful United States presidential campaigns, a source familiar with the matter revealed on Friday.



David Plouffe, who previously managed Obama's historic presidential campaign in 2008 and served as a senior aide during the successful 2012 re-election campaign, has joined Harris' campaign as a senior adviser, according to the source.



Stephanie Cutter, a seasoned communications expert who previously held positions as Obama's White House communications director and deputy campaign manager, will bring her strategic messaging expertise to Harris' campaign as a senior adviser.



Cutter's firm is currently under contract to oversee the production of the upcoming Democratic National Convention scheduled for August.



Additionally, Mitch Stewart, who played key roles in both of Obama's presidential campaigns, will serve as senior adviser focusing on battleground states for Harris' campaign. David Binder, who led Obama's extensive public opinion research efforts, will expand his role within Harris' campaign to lead the operation related to opinion research.



These strategic additions underscore Harris' efforts to build a formidable team ahead of the upcoming presidential race, drawing on the experience and expertise of seasoned veterans from Obama's successful political campaigns.

MENAFN06082024000045015687ID1108522532