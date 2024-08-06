Notarylive Pioneers Adoption Of MERS® RON Video Repository

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading Remote Notarization Provider Facilitates First eClosing Recording Submission

NANUET, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NotaryLive, a national leader in Remote Online Notarization (RON) solutions, today announced that it is the first RON provider to directly submit an audio-video recording of a RON eClosing transaction to the MERS® RON Storage repository operated by ICE Mortgage Technology. This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant milestone in driving widespread acceptance of RON as a secure, legally compliant and enforceable practice across the lending ecosystem.In a recent mortgage refinance transaction, NotaryLive's RON platform was utilized by loan originator Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation and settlement company National Title Solutions, Inc. to remotely connect a borrower with a licensed notary public and complete the loan closing process electronically. With support from advisory partner Falcon Capital Advisors, NotaryLive then securely submitted the RON audio-video recording produced from the transaction to the MERS® RON Video Storage repository for long-term storage and safekeeping."Promoting broader adoption of RON, which is truly a transformative technology, requires centralized access to authorized, enforceable RON videos," said Joshua Stankard, CEO of NotaryLive. "We're proud to pioneer this key capability."RON audio-video recordings stored in the MERS® RON Video Storage solution are indexed by the Mortgage Identification Number (MIN) of the relevant mortgage loan registered on the MERS® System and/or eRegistry. Current rights holders in a loan, such as the loan servicer and investor, can access and download the RON video should they ever need it."By directly submitting RON audio-video recordings to the MERS® RON Video Storage solution, NotaryLive is not only making RON more convenient for lenders and title companies, they're also mitigating risks concerning the authenticity, ongoing security, and accessibility of those recordings," said Tim Renner, Senior Manager of Falcon Capital Advisors.About NotaryLiveNotaryLive, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Nanuet, NY, is a leading provider of Remote Online Notarization (RON) services. Their innovative platform offers 24/7 access to certified notaries, enabling users to authenticate documents remotely with ease and security. NotaryLive is committed to revolutionizing the notarization process, providing a seamless and efficient solution for individuals and businesses alike.For more information, visit notarylive .

Matthew Marks

Notary Live

+1 845-826-1018

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok