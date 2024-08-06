Idscan And Credence ID Team Up To Streamline Accepting Mobile Ids For Relying Parties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tap2ID VeriScan Integration

Using VeriScan software and Credence ID's Tap2iD VerifierTM mobile ID reader, businesses can now accept mobile IDs and digital driver's licenses

- Bruce Hanson, President & CEO, Credence IDNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Businesses and organizations that have been eager to accept state-issued mobile driver's licenses will not be waiting any longer. Today, ID verification software provider, IDScan, and mobile ID technology company, Credence ID , announced the full integration of Tap2ID into VeriScan for Windows. This breakthrough enables VeriScan ID verification software to accept and verify mobile driver's licenses. Powerful VeriScan software utilizes Tap2IDTM, a versatile IoT terminal that works as a standalone solution or can be integrated into existing workstations and kiosks. The devices support both QR code scanning and NFC taps for engaging with the mobile phones of individuals that have downloaded their driver's licenses onto their smartphones. These devices are designed specifically to allow for fast, secure, and privacy-preserving reading of mobile driver's licenses (mDL), which use the ISO-18013-5 standards to prove digital document authenticity.Much like other ID scanning hardware offered by IDScan , the Tap2IDTM is wired directly to a computer, where it sends the results of the“scan” of each mobile driver's license verification into the client's software. Tap2iDTM accepts mobile driver's licenses issued by more than 14 states including California, New York, Maryland, Virginia, and others including the mDLs available through Apple, Samsung, and Google wallets. This new platform also accepts IDs presented using state-developed wallets or non-native applications.“We believe strongly that mobile driver's license adoption is poised to accelerate. It is important for us that our products evolve to ensure businesses can accept these new ID formats as easily, seamlessly, and securely as they accept physical identity documents,” said IDScan President James Burke. VeriScan for iOS is already capable of accepting some mobile IDs for age verification only. The new capabilities inside VeriScan for Windows are much more robust and provide an experience nearly identical to scanning a physical driver's license card.Bruce Hanson, President and CEO of Credence ID went on to say,“We're proud to partner with IDScan to bring more ease and convenience to the emerging world of mobile driver's licenses. As more states begin issuing mDLs and more relying parties accept them, the public will quickly move to this more secure and private method of carrying and presenting your ID. Soon you will truly be able to leave your physical wallet behind in favor of carrying and presenting your ID much like we now do with credit cards.”VeriScan users looking to add mDL reading capabilities to their existing ID scanning and visitor management platform can easily upgrade with a Tap2iDTM reader, and the purchase of a bucket of“scans.” The buckets are intended to keep things affordable for businesses who may only encounter a few mobile IDs every week. However, IDScan plans to offer an“all-you-can-scan” model as mobile ID presentment by consumers grows.New customers can sign up for a 30-day trial of VeriScan and work with their account representative to get set up with Tap2iDTM hardware. More than 30 US states have announced plans for mobile IDs, and many countries are working on programs to digitize their national IDs as well.About Credence IDCredence ID is a leading provider of mobile identity, biometric, and credential verification solutions, offering innovative solutions for secure identity verification. Working largely with enterprise implementation of mobile ID acceptance for customers such as the TSA and state DMVs, Credence ID delivers cutting-edge technology that meets the highest standards of security and performance. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, it consistently provides solutions that ensure the utmost security and reliability.About IDScanIDScan is an AI-powered identity verification platform powering the ID validation and identity proofing strategies of more than 7,500 global businesses such as AMC Theatres, Rouses Market, Dave & Busters, and Circa Resorts, performing more than 15M ID and identity-related transactions monthly.For further information, please visit Credenceid or IDScan

Jillian Kossman

IDScan

+1 504-834-0222

email us here