Murf Electric Bikes Unveils Redesigned Izzy Step-Thru

Murf Electric Bikes , the Southern California e-bike pioneer delivering powerful, yet comfortable solutions for cyclists of all levels, proudly announces the launch of the reimagined Izzy Step-Thru. This newly refreshed model is ideal for riders seeking an agile and stylish electric bike that doesn't compromise on power.

Now sporting a fresh new look, the Izzy Step-Thru is engineered to deliver an unparalleled riding experience. Equipped with a powerful 500-watt motor and a robust 52-volt battery, this bike effortlessly propels riders forward, making it perfect for everything from grocery shopping, to tackling a hilly college campus, to cruising to the beach; the Izzy Step-Thru handles it all with ease.

Specifically designed for women and smaller riders, this e-bike accommodates riders between 5'1" and 5'11" tall and the step-thru frame allows for quick and easy mounting and dismounting. In addition, this Class 2 bike has a range of up to 50 miles per charge and also features:



20 MPH Top Speed

750 Watt Motor for peak power

Five-Level Pedal Assist

Thumb Throttle

Integrated Headlight: 3W, 180 Lumens

52-Volt, 15 Amp-Hour Battery

26" x 2.125" Fat Tire

Hydraulic Disc Brakes 7 Speed Shimano Gear System

Adding to the excitement, the Izzy Step-Thru is now available in vibrant new colors perfect for fall, including Goldenrod, Sage and Arctic White.

Founder and CEO of Murf Electric Bikes, Josh Jones, describes the process behind the reimagination. He explains, "The Izzy Step-Thru upgrade better meets the growing demand for more accessible and versatile options for women. Our goal was to create an electric bike that combines performance, convenience and elegance, so we went back to the drawing board to achieve just that."

Reasonably priced at $2,195, Murf Electric Bikes is offering a special pre-order bonus reward coupon for $300 toward accessories for orders placed through August 18.

With back-to-school and the holiday seasons around the corner, now is also the time to take advantage of Murf's summer sales, including over $300 in free accessories with any Higgs Bike. Murf will also be hosting a Labor Day sale from August 29 to September 8, offering up to $1,000 of bikes on

Learn more about Murf's full fleet of e-bikes and accessories, as well as what sets the Murf community apart, on their website or one of their nationwide retailers.

About Murf Electric Bikes

Founded in 2016 in San Clemente, CA, Murf E-Bikes is a trailblazing brand committed to revolutionizing urban commuting and outdoor adventures. Its e-bikes seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with sleek design, delivering powerful, yet comfortable solutions for cyclists of all levels. With an array of models tailored for diverse riding experiences, Murf E-Bikes offers approachable options and unbeatable customer service to all those looking to unleash fun. Learn more at .

