An Introduction To ISO 13485: 2016 - Quality Management System (QMS) For Medical Devices: 1-Day Training Course (Online: November 20, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to ISO 13485: 2016 - Quality Management System (QMS) for Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ISO 13485:2016 standard specifies requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS) where an organisation needs to demonstrate its ability to provide medical devices and related services that consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements. Such medical device organisations can be involved in one or more stages of the life-cycle, including; design and development, production, storage and distribution, installation, or servicing of a medical device, and design and development or provision of associated activities such as technical support.
ISO 13485:2016 can also be used by suppliers or external parties that provide products, including QMS-related services to such organisations.
This course has been specifically designed to provide an essential introduction to ISO 13485 and the QMS and provides a comprehensive and valuable overview of the requirements and responsibilities involved.
Where ever you and your company sit within the medical device arena this is an excellent opportunity to become appraised of the requirements.
This course will be useful as a refresher or for those new to the medical device industry.
This course is part of our Regulatory Affairs Training course collection, which features updates on the latest regulations to registration procedures and strategies.
Benefits of Attending
Understand the requirements of ISO 13485 Learn how to develop a Quality Management System (QMS) Know your responsibilities Comply with the regulatory requirements Take part in workshop exercises to consolidate the knowledge gained
Certifications
CPD : 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend
Quality managers Quality assurance personnel Regulatory affairs managers Internal and external auditors Medical device designers and developers All those who are involved with the implementation of the QMS
Agenda
Welcome and Introduction
Objectives for the day What do you want from the day?
Overview of ISO 13485:2016
Introduction to standards and their use Use of ISO13485:2016 Conformity assessment Cost/Benefit of Quality
Defining the Scope and Objectives of Your QMS
Quality policy Quality objectives Quality manual
Documentation Requirements
Requirements Document control Resource management Training
Workshop Exercise: Writing Quality Policy and Objectives
Intellectual Property (IP) to CE Marking in a QMS
Supplier Management
Economic Operators Supplier management Supply chain control
Direct Processes
Change management Risk Management Control of non-conforming product
Post Market Surveillance
What is it? The elements Reactive vs Proactive
Workshop Exercise: Quality Management - Functional Interaction
Summary and Key Take Aways
For more information about this conference visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN06082024004107003653ID1108521845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.