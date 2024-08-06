(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Registration is now open for OCX 2024, bringing together diverse open source communities, including Automotive & Mobility, Cloud Native Java, Embedded & IoT, and Development Tools

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world's largest open source foundations, has unveiled the agenda and speakers for the inaugural Open Community Experience (OCX 2024) . This transformative open source developer is set to take place 22-24 October 2024 in Mainz, Germany. With keynote speakers including prominent figures and champions of open source from around the world, the Eclipse Foundation's new flagship event aims to bring together multiple open source communities to learn, share best practices, and forge collaborations.



OCX 2024 will cover a diverse range of topics impacting the open source community through a series of collocated events, including automotive & mobility, embedded IoT & edge, cloud native Java, languages and runtimes, supply chain security, dataspaces, regulatory compliance, and open source software development best practices.

Discover the full OCX 2024 agenda featuring more than 100 talks, including the exciting schedules of three collocated events: Open Community for Automotive (OCA) , Open Community for Java (OCJ) , and the popular EclipseCon .

Registration for OCX 2024 is now open! Register by September 23 to take advantage of early bird rates: €725 for Eclipse Foundation members, and €825 for non-Eclipse members. Discounted rates are available for academics, government and hobbyists. Prices increase starting September 24, 2024.

“I'm thrilled with the calibre of speakers we've secured for our inaugural OCX 2024 and collocated events. Each of our speakers has had a significant impact on the evolution of open source technology,” said Thabang Mashologu, VP Community & Outreach at the Eclipse Foundation.“Beyond their incredible technical contributions, these practitioners and leaders bring a diverse set of insights into how open source communities are driving innovation and transforming a broad range of industries across the globe.”

OCX 2024 speakers come from around the world to share their unique experiences and insight. Keynote speakers include:



Sarah Novotny - Ms. Novotny is an open source champion with more than two decades of leading projects such as Kubernetes, OpenTelemetry, NGINX, and MySQL. She has previously led an Open Source Ecosystem team from the Microsoft Azure Office of the CTO, an Open Source Strategy group at Google, and represented both Microsoft and Google on the Linux Foundation Board of Directors.

Ruth Ikegah - Ms. Ikegah is an Open Source Program Manager, GitHub Star, public speaker on all things related to open source development. She currently serves as the Program Manager for Open Source Community Africa. Through her advocacy efforts, she has inspired countless individuals to embrace open-source principles and contribute their own unique skill sets to the ever-evolving landscape of technology.

Cédric Dumont - Adventurer, best-selling author, extreme athlete, and high-performance consultant, Mr. Dumont is the host of the podcast MIND SET WIN and international speaker on how to best perform under pressure. Mike Milinkovich - Our own executive director since the Eclipse Foundation's inception in 2004, Mike is a recognised industry expert on all things open source. As an industry leader, Mike has sat on the Boards of the Open Source Initiative (OSI), and the OpenJDK community, as well as the Executive Committee of the Java Community Process (JCP).

Set in the historic city of Mainz, Germany, near Frankfurt, OCX 2024 will offer an array of tracks covering Eclipse projects and a wide range of topics relevant to open source developers and practitioners. In addition to the main conference tracks, OCX 2024 will also host three multi-day, collocated events, each dedicated to specific communities: Open Community for Automotive (OCA) , which will focus on topics such as software-defined vehicles, mobility, and safety, Open Community for Java (OCJ) , which will cover innovations, updates, and exciting developments in open source Java, and EclipseCon , the Eclipse Foundation's long-running conference centred on open source developer tools and IDEs.

In addition to the collocated three-day events, the program will feature specialised sessions and one day gatherings like the Eclipse Security, Artificial Intelligence, Architecture, and Modelling Conference (eSAAM ) on 22 October 2024, which will spotlight innovative software and solutions for data spaces.

OCX 2024 offers the ideal opportunity to engage with developers, executives, and evangelists shaping today's most advanced open technologies. Whether you aim to showcase your own solutions, expand your organisation's role in the developer ecosystem, or connect with potential partners for new opportunities, OCX 2024 is Europe's premier venue for open source innovation.

For more details on OCX 2024 and how you can register, sponsor, and participate, visit the OCX 2024 website .

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 415 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 360 members. Visit us at this year's Open Community Experience (OCX) conference on 22-24 October 2024 in Mainz, Germany. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .



