SAVANTZ AI LAUNCHES ONLY PLATFORM FOR CREATING CUSTOM VIDEOS FOR BUSINESS TRAINING AND EDUCATION

Elevate with AI-Powered EduTainment Micromodules

- Dorine Rivers, PhD, PMP, Founder and Creator, Savantz AISCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Savantz AI , a revolutionary AI platform, is transforming the creation of educational and training videos. With Savantz AI, users can effortlessly create professional videos in minutes without any video production experience. Simply input text, and Savantz AI generates engaging educational videos.Dorine Rivers, founder and creator of Savantz AI, believes the platform will revolutionize how businesses and educators deliver training by transforming mundane learning materials into dynamic, engaging videos that simplify complex concepts and enhance retention."We've listened to what people need, and Savantz AI is built to fit into your business training and educational curriculum to increase quality and engagement. Our platform leverages text-to-video AI to make educational video production easier. It will change the game for any educator or trainer aiming to make a difference.”-Dorine Rivers, PhD, PMPSavantz AI stands out as the only platform dedicated to creating personalized educational and training videos that make a difference, revolutionizing education through entertainment. Utilizing behavioral science and neurological studies, Savantz ensures faster learning and better retention than traditional methods.To celebrate its launch, Savantz AI is available starting at $45/month. Savantz AI helps to get rid of expensive and time-consuming video production. With Savantz AI's intuitive interface, newbies and pros can easily create professional videos, revolutionizing education through entertainment.For media inquiries, please contact Jen Oliva at ... or Linda Chu at ....About Savantz AI:Savantz AI is a cutting-edge interactive platform that revolutionizes business training and education video creation. Using advanced AI models, Savantz transforms complex content into easy-to-consume micromodules, setting a new standard for high-quality, user-friendly EduTainment.For more information about Savantz AI, please visit .About Dorine Rivers:Dorine Rivers, Founder and CEO of Savantz AI, brings over three decades of expertise in business management, educational leadership, and video production. Her vision for Savantz AI stemmed from a need to convert her work into videos, realizing the potential to benefit millions of businesses, educators, and learners.###

