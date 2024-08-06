Russian ambassador: US, Japan alliance imposes nuclear dangers to adjacent nations

(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolai Nozdrev raised concerns about the U.S.-Japan alliance, claiming it poses a nuclear threat to Japan’s regional neighbors. In an interview with a Russian news agency, Nozdrev highlighted the rapid expansion of military cooperation between Washington and Tokyo, noting the development of integrated command structures and the enhancement of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces’ strike capabilities. He also pointed out the increasing collaboration between the defense industries of the two countries.



Nozdrev criticized the recent discussions among the allies regarding the expanded role of deterrence, which includes potential nuclear operations. He specifically mentioned Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration's support for these strategies. According to Nozdrev, these moves are particularly "cynical" given the upcoming anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He accused Japan's leadership of disregarding the historical context of these bombings while engaging in nuclear planning with the United States.



These remarks come in the wake of a joint statement issued last month by U.S. and Japanese officials in Tokyo. This statement marks the first time the United States has explicitly committed to defending Japan against external threats, including through the use of nuclear weapons. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underscored America's "unwavering commitment" to Japan's defense, emphasizing the role of extended deterrence that incorporates both conventional and nuclear forces.



The Russian ambassador's comments reflect ongoing tensions and differing perspectives on the evolving military alliances and strategic postures in the region.

MENAFN06082024000045015839ID1108521449