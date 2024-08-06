Iran's foreign minister engages in discussions with counterparts from Slovenia, Bahrain

(MENAFN) On Monday, Iran's acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, engaged in telephone discussions with his counterparts from Slovenia and Bahrain. During his call with Slovenian Foreign Tanja Fajon, Bagheri Kani emphasized Iran's crucial role in regional peace and stability. He also stressed the urgent need to halt the alleged genocide in Gaza and condemned the violations of international law by the Zionist regime. Slovenia, a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, was urged by Bagheri Kani to take action against these alleged aggressions.



Bagheri Kani criticized the ongoing military actions by the Zionist regime, highlighting that nearly three hundred days into the conflict, advanced military equipment is being used to target women, children, and civilian sites in Gaza. He also accused the Zionists of conducting terrorist attacks in other countries, including Yemen, Lebanon, and recently, Iran. Bagheri expressed frustration with the European silence and lack of condemnation from the UN Security Council regarding these actions and the assassination of the Hamas political bureau head.



In response, Fajon reaffirmed Iran's right to self-defense and condemned any violations of international law. She called for all parties to exercise restraint and prudence to maintain regional stability. Bagheri Kani reiterated that Iran would continue to defend its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity against what he described as aggressive actions by the Zionist regime, aiming to ensure security and stability in West Asia.

