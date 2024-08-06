EU High Representative Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza Now

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 6 (KUNA) -- European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell warned in a post on X Tuesday that tensions that keep escalating it in the Middle East "bringing it on the brink of a war of unknown proportions".

Borrell stressed that "all must prevent another catastrophe" adding that "the way forward is largely consensual: ceasefire in Gaza, now".

The EU High Representative call that "all those standing in the way of de-escalation shall be held accountable". (end)

arn













MENAFN06082024000071011013ID1108521287