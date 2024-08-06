US-Japan Alliance Poses Nuclear Threats To Neighbours: Russian Ambassador

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Aug 6 (IANS) Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev said that the US-Japan alliance is posing a nuclear threat to Japan's regional neighbours.

During an interview with Russia's TASS News Agency, Nozdrev noted that Washington and Tokyo are rapidly strengthening the military component of their alliance, including the ongoing formation of deeply integrated command structures, the enhancement of Japan's Self-Defence Forces' strike capabilities, and the merging of the defence industries of the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Nozdrev, recent discussions among allies about the expanded role of deterrence, which includes the use of nuclear weapons in joint operations, are strongly supported by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration.

Nozdrev said these actions are "particularly cynical" given the approaching anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He criticised Japan's leadership for not only ignoring the fact that the United States conducted these lethal bombings but also for showing a willingness to collaborate with the United States on nuclear planning.

The comments follow a joint statement issued last month between US and Japanese officials in Tokyo. The statement marks the first time that the United States has documented its commitment to defend Japan against potential external threats using methods that include nuclear weapons.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasised the "unwavering commitment" of the United States to Japan's defence, including the use of extended deterrence involving both conventional and nuclear arms.