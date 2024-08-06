Titan OS Partners With Autentic Bringing Six New Channels To Its Free Offering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Autentic History, Autentic Travel, Terra Mater WILD, Adventure Earth, SPIEGEL TV Konflikte, and Curiosity Now are available on Titan OS

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), a European technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announces its partnership with Autentic, a leading German company and joint venture between Patrick Hörl and Jan Mojto's Beta Film, to launch six new FAST channels across various European countries.

The launch of Autentic History, Autentic Travel, Terra Mater WILD, Adventure Earth, SPIEGEL TV Konflikte, and Curiosity Now expands Titan OS' premium and localised content offering. These channels feature high-quality documentaries in either German or English - tailored to each market - which inform, entertain, and inspire viewers across the globe.

“With so many streaming entertainment options, the key to engaging viewers is the ability to deliver localised content that is relevant to each audience and market”. Judith Diaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS, added: "Partnering with a media company like Autentic means we can deliver quality content, create a better TV experience, and ensure advertisers have their brands in a safe environment."

“Working with Titan OS and their great team helps us to accelerate the growth of our reach in many significant FAST territories. Autentic offers users a relaxing and inspiring TV experience, wherever they want to watch factual stories”, says Dr. Patrick Hörl, Managing Director at Autentic.

Autentic channels:

-Autentic History: This channel explores major historical events and conflicts that have shaped the modern world, offering an educational perspective on topics like World War II and the lives of aviation pioneers.

-Autentic Travel: Showcasing diverse landscapes and cultures from around the globe, Autentic Travel covers everything from local traditions to holiday destinations, inspiring viewers to explore new places.

-Terra Mater WILD: Featuring stunning wildlife and nature documentaries, this channel includes award-winning content from Terra Mater Studios and other renowned producers, bringing the wonders of the natural world to life.

-Adventure Earth: Dedicated to the beauty of our planet, Adventure Earth presents captivating wildlife and nature documentaries, appealing to audiences of all ages. It is a joint project between Autentic and OneGate Media.

-SPIEGEL TV Konflikte: This German-language channel focuses on conflicts, strikes, and revolutions, drawing from extensive historical documentary archives to offer niche content.

-Curiosity Now: This channel offers engaging documentaries on science, technology, and the environment, blending facts with storytelling to provide captivating entertainment.

The Autentic channels are easily accessible via the electronic program guide (EPG) - available from the home page and also with a single click of a dedicated button on the remote control - allowing viewers to quickly discover content and reduce search time.

Titan OS is already running on millions of Philips TVs across Europe and will soon be running on JVC devices. This strategic partnership with Autentic underlines Titan OS' mission to make content discovery easier through personalisation.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TV. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

About Autentic

Founded in 2008, Munich-based Autentic is a joint venture between Patrick Hörl and Jan Mojto's Beta Film. Autentic focuses on high-quality documentaries and factual series for the German and international market. The company covers the entire value chain of the factual genre, from development, production, co-financing and traditional distribution to operation of its own channels and VOD services.

